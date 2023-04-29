New retailer Chelsea Frehse is having a ball.
“‘I’ve wanted to open a story in Lewistown for a long time,” Frehse said. “But once I had my son, that was when everything kind of came together.”
Frehse is the proud owner of Mama Tried and True, a clothing store for moms and little ones. She carries maternity clothing, apparel for nursing moms and children’s clothing from infant to older kid sizes.
“The idea came to me when I was Christmas shopping for little family members and realized that if I wanted to buy local, I was pretty limited. Mostly I could get toys, and as a mom I know we’ve got enough toys. I thought we needed a local store that carried clothes and other items, not just toys,” Frehse said.
Having just opened this past Saturday, Frehse is still learning about the market here, figuring out what young mothers need and want. But she has an edge over other retailers — being the mother of a 19-month-old baby helped her decide what to carry in her store.
“I have nursing-friendly blouses, shirts and sweaters,” she said. “I also have maternity jeans and dresses, and a pretty gown for the delivery, so you don’t have to wear the ones they give you at hospitals.”
Her top seller for moms so far is nursing bras.
“I’ve done a lot of research on products and brand names, which helped me decide which companies to work with,” she said, adding she was thrilled when two of her personal favorites, Burt’s Bees and Copper Pearl, approved her to carry their items.
The front of the store is set up for moms and the back room is for babies and kids, with a playroom in-between.
The business has been a family affair, Frehse said, explaining she created the store name by melding a favorite county tune — Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried” — with the saying “tried and true.”
Frehse has also had help from husband Julius’s uncle, who made the wood display units, and his grandfather, who built the dressing rooms.
Although barely open a week, she is already working on plans to add more to her product lines, including clothing for older kids, sizes 14/16.
“I didn’t quite realize how big this building is,” she said. “I’m having more display racks built because we have room for much more inventory.”
Mama Tried and True is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is located in the former Sting Saddlery building, 113 E. Main Street. For more information call (406) 380-0684.
Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.
Reporter
