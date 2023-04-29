New retailer Chelsea Frehse is having a ball.

“‘I’ve wanted to open a story in Lewistown for a long time,” Frehse said. “But once I had my son, that was when everything kind of came together.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.