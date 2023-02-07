Ag Ambassador Contest Results
1st — Patience Bain
2nd — Layne Meek
Rabbit Show
ShowmanshipSenior ShowmanshipGrand — Hailey Gallagher
Reserve — Frank Kimbrel
Intermediate ShowmanshipGrand — Madison Pond
Reserve — Abby Green
Junior Showmanship
Grand — Reece Desheemaeker
Reserve — Cassie Yeager
Rabbit Agility:
Beginner1st — Hailey Gallagher
2nd — Abigail Green
3rd — Frank Kimbrel
Intermediate1st — Madison Pond
Advanced1st — Hailey Gallagher
2nd — Frank Kimbrel
3rd — Madison Pond
Cat Show
Senior Showmanship1st — Hailey Gallagher
2nd — Frank Kimbrel
ConfirmationGrand — Frank Kimbrel with his 6 months and under (Trucker II)
Reserve — Hailey Gallagher with her over 6 months and under 2 (Ella)
Dog ShowRallyFirst yearYouth: 1st — Weston Hersel and Roscoe
2nd — Payton Hersel and Rusty
Adult: 1st — Eva Magnuson and Milo
2nd — Bill Schneider and Sage
On LeadYouth: 1st — Jasper Tholt and Pikachu
2nd — Jasper Tholt and Oreo
3rd — Ali Erickson and Ladd
Adult: 1st — Nicole Tholt and Pikachu
Off LeadYouth: 1st — Virgil Tholt and Trixie
Agility, Jumps and TunnelsFirst yearYouth: 1st — Payton Hersel and Rusty
2nd — Weston Hersel and Roscoe
Adult: 1st — Bill Schneider and Sage
2nd — Eva Magnuson and Milo
Second & Third yearsYouth: 1st — Ali Erickson and Ladd
2nd — Jasper Tholt and Oreo
3rd — Jasper Tholt and Pikachu
Adult: 1st — Nicole Tholt and Pikachu
Four and Over YearsYouth: Virgil Tholt and Trixie
Agility with Contact ObstaclesTwo and Three yearsYouth: 1st — Ali Erickson and Ladd
2nd — Jasper Tholt and Oreo
3rd — Jasper Tholt and Pikachu
Adult: 1st — Nicole Tholt and Pikachu
4 years and up
Youth: 1st — Virgil Tholt and Trixie
High Point winners, Sponsored by Country Dog Clipping in Winnett, were:
Youth — Ali Erickson and Ladd
Adult — Nicole Tholt and Pikachu
Youth Beef ShowHeifer ShowGrand Champion — Sayer Carlson
Reserve Champion — Caitlynn Poser
Steer ShowGrand Champion — Emmery O’Hara
Reserve Champion — Clay Harwood
Senior ShowmanshipGrand Champion — Morgan Friede
Reserve Champion — Mikell O’Hara
Intermediate ShowmanshipGrand Champion — Wade Kramer
Reserve Champion — Payton Hersel
Junior ShowmanshipGrand Champion — Kinlee Loch
Reserve Champion — Olivia Farley
Livestock Judging
Senior Individual1st — Coleton Sherman
2nd — Abigail Porte
3rd — Gracie Phipps
Senior Teams1st — Ronan FFA
2nd — Fergus Sr
3rd — Dillon
Junior Individual1st — Mason Schultz
2nd — Julia Gillette
3rd — Johnnie Schultz
Junior Teams1st — Fergus Jr
2nd — Garfield Jr
3rd — Cascade Jr
Cinnamon Roll Bake-offAdult1st — Lynette Sallee
2nd — Sue Kalina
Youth1st — Bethany Householder
2nd — Loralee Garoutte
3rd — Clara Crawford
Chili Cook-off1st — Lynette Sallee
2nd — Emily & Logan Standley
3rd — Dale & Jan Allen
Stick Horse Rodeo33 Stick Horse Cowboys and Cowgirls
Approximately 55 cheering fans