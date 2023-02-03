It's the latest thing in travel: vacation rentals. Why not stay in a private home with a full kitchen, laundry facilities and other amenities while on the road?
Homeowners love it, too, as they can make money from a home they don't live in year-round.
While already a growing trend, the COVID pandemic saw a huge surge in the number of short-term rentals, including in Montana. By 2020 the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana had already logged 12,000 active short-term rentals across Montana, a number which has grown since then.
While more populous areas of the state are seeing this trend accelerate, it's catching hold in Central Montana, too. Lewistown offers at least 36 vacation rental properties, according to the website AirDNA.com, a number which is growing by 2 percent per year. The typical vacation home in Lewistown has 2.4 bedrooms and can hold up to six guests for an average fee of $148 a night.
A News-Argus online search of the Airbnb website shows 20 homes are currently listed in the Lewistown area, ranging from a camper/RV for $36 a night to a six-bedroom home near the high school for $450 a night. In addition to daily fees, visitors pay cleaning fees and service fees, each of which can be as high as $200 or more.
While vacation rentals are becoming more commonplace, tracking them and ensuring such rentals are operated safely and in accordance with local codes is more difficult.
"We are tracking it," said City Manager Holly Phelps. "But we don't go online and search out where these rentals are and send the inspector around."
As for the potential impact on traditional housing and rental markets, Phelps said so far it doesn't seem to be a problem locally.
"I know there is legislation proposed to address this at the state level," Phelps said, "but in Lewistown, while we are watching this, it's not at the top of our list of issues. We do encourage anyone doing business inside the City limits to get a business license and follow the rules."
Phelps said she is not aware of any specific complaints from residents living near vacation rental properties.
Tracy Nash of Butte is the property manager for one Lewistown property, and explained why it made sense for her family to operate their Lewistown home as a short-term rental.
"My sister lives in Lewistown, and my mom bought the house to have somewhere to stay when my sister was having her baby. My mother lives elsewhere, but having a house here allows her to visit for extended periods," Nash said.
Nash, who was already managing another vacation rental in Montana, said she does the online work and serves as the contact for would-be renters.
"We have the house listed on Airbnb and VRBO. Both of them charge fees -- for Airbnb, we pay a percent of each stay and for VRBO we owe an annual fee, whether the house is rented or not. My sister or my mother care for the home and clean it after each rental," Nash explained.
Although the home is at the higher end of the price range for Lewistown vacation rentals, Nash said they haven't had trouble finding guests.
"There are a lot of people coming to Lewistown for family events, weddings or reunions," Nash said. "We like being able to help people with accommodations for their family gatherings. We've also had guests who were coming for sports tournaments. We've had really good luck with our renters; they take good care of the home."
Nash said the vacation rental companies they work through take care of paying state or local fees and hospitality taxes for them.
"The cleaning fee pays for my mom or sister to go out and clean the house, which can take up to eight hours," she explained. One thing we always ask is that people either strip the beds or don't make them. Otherwise it's hard to know which beds they used."
Is this having an impact on the number of homes available for long-term rental in Lewistown? While data is hard to come by, one local property manager doesn't think so.
"I manage over 70 rentals," said Kerri Scheeler, owner of KS Property Management. "I don't see a lot of movement in that market. People aren't leaving their rentals and I haven't had any property owners convert from long-term to short-term rentals."
While an NBC news report from March 2021 cited concern that the volume of short-term rentals was distorting the housing markets in some Montana communities, it appears to be a concern in Montana's more highly visited vacation spots. For example, in both Gallatin and Flathead counties, 3,000 homes have been converted to short-term rentals.
While 20 or 30 homes in the Lewistown area seems small compared with 3,000, Phelps said the City is keeping an eye on things.
"We want to get a better understanding as to the trends," she said. "It has been discussed with the City Commission."