It’s been a bit of a rough year for Jace Nees. The Moore sophomore, whose life revolves around football, tore his ACL early in the season and has been unable to play.
Fortunately, physical therapy is helping a lot.
It’s been a bit of a rough year for Jace Nees. The Moore sophomore, whose life revolves around football, tore his ACL early in the season and has been unable to play.
Fortunately, physical therapy is helping a lot.
“I will be able to play next year, maybe with a brace,” he explained. “I’ve been doing a lot of physical therapy and I’m hoping they will release me early.”
Though the loss of football left a big hole in Jace’s year, he’s still keeping pretty busy.
Classes include pre-algebra, English, biology, PE/health, Spanish and his favorite class, entrepreneurship.
“I’m learning how to run a business,” Jace said. “Eventually I hope to have my own workout business, like a weight room or something.”
To do that, Jace is considering getting a coaching degree in college, possibly eastern Washington. That’s after he plays in the NFL, which would be his dream outcome.
Meanwhile Jace is active in FCCLA, where he competed last month in the Sports Nutrition category at the state competition, winning a gold medal.
“I made a profile of a workout plan, including nutrition and hydration plans,” Jace said.
He also practiced his speech in front of his advisor and classmates, which is part of why he earned a nearly perfect score (98 out of 100). He will compete at the FCCLA nationals in Denver, Colo., this summer.
When not in school, Jace said he mostly enjoys hanging out with the family dachshunds.
“I also have chores to do,” he said, adding that he doesn’t mind doing them because he gets paid for the work he does.
Jace has two older brothers, one who moved to Arizona to become an actor and one who is working on getting a commercial drivers license. Jace’s mother, Shasta, works at the Central Montana Medical Center nursing home.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.