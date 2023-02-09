Hay stacks in winter

Hay bales are piled up on a ranch in Central Montana. U.S. All hay stocks on hand are the lowest since 1973 with Montana’s all hay 2022 production 18.8% lower than the ten-year average with 4.1 million tons produced.

 Photo by Kris Descheemaeker

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released the hay stocks report that shows two to three years of drought around the nation's hay producing states has severely depleted U.S. hay stocks. The December 1 Hay Stocks, All Hay, Alfalfa Hay and Other Hay report shows total hay stocks at 71.9 million tons, a 16.4 percent reduction from the previous ten-year average and the lowest December 1 stocks report on record since 1973 with the 2022 U.S. hay crop the smallest crop produced since 1974.

Montana ranked ninth out of ten states in all hay produced in the 2022 crop year with 4.1 million tons reported, an 18.8 percent decrease from the 10-year average. The report ranked Montana in the number three spot in the top ten states for Alfalfa hay production for the 2022 crop year with 2.8 million tons of alfalfa produced, which is down 21.4 percent from the ten-year average.