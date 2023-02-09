The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released the hay stocks report that shows two to three years of drought around the nation's hay producing states has severely depleted U.S. hay stocks. The December 1 Hay Stocks, All Hay, Alfalfa Hay and Other Hay report shows total hay stocks at 71.9 million tons, a 16.4 percent reduction from the previous ten-year average and the lowest December 1 stocks report on record since 1973 with the 2022 U.S. hay crop the smallest crop produced since 1974.
Montana ranked ninth out of ten states in all hay produced in the 2022 crop year with 4.1 million tons reported, an 18.8 percent decrease from the 10-year average. The report ranked Montana in the number three spot in the top ten states for Alfalfa hay production for the 2022 crop year with 2.8 million tons of alfalfa produced, which is down 21.4 percent from the ten-year average.
Idaho was the number one alfalfa hay producing state for 2022 with 4.5 million tons produced and was one of two states in the top ten with increased production at 6.3 percent. Iowa ranked fifth with 2.7 million tons and a 3.7 percent increase over the 10-year average for alfalfa hay production. The other eight states had decreased production ranging from six percent in Arizona to 32.7 percent in California where the most dairy cow herds reside.
The cold snap that Central Montana recently experienced, along with earlier cold spells in the state, will have an impact on hay usage and put a large dent in the 3.25-million-ton all hay stockpile that was reported for Montana in the December 1 report. According to Derrel Peel, Oklahoma State University, decreased December 1 hay stocks means that the cattle industry could face additional liquidations this winter.
New forage availability is several months away in the southern region and even further out in the northern region. Most other feed alternatives have already been exhausted or come with an expensive trucking bill that many producers can’t afford, so if hay shortages develop on the ranch, there is not a lot of options but to take the livestock to market.
Ryan and Megan Green, who ranch on Salt Creek out of Hilger, have changed how they manage their cow herd partly to try and use less winter feed. They moved their calving date to May and June, so cattle are on grass when they calve. This reduces the amount of hay the cattle require throughout the winter months.
“We harvested 100 bales off a 500-acre hay field last summer,” Megan said. “We didn’t cut the older hay stands as the July 4th hailstorms wiped those fields out and they didn’t come back enough to make hay, so our hay stockpile was really short.”
The Greens were able to purchase hay out of Fairview and Hardin and made a straw purchase out of Custer.
“The only thing we are feeding right now are weaned calves and bulls," Megan said.
With their new management, the Greens were able to stockpile grass to winter graze and that is what the cows are out on right now.
“We drove by and checked cows in this cold, and they were all out grazing, not standing in a fence corner looking for us to bring them feed, so that’s a good thing,” Megan said.
According to Cody Ream, Fergus County Ag Extension Agent, “A winter grazing program can be a successful way to save on hay, but cattle may have to be 'taught' to go out and graze, instead of waiting for feed to be brought to them."
Experts in the winter grazing field agree there needs to be adequate forage and a good winter water source for a successful winter grazing program and that takes pre-planning on a producer’s part.
After three years of extreme drought throughout much of the state, above normal moisture is needed to help replenish the deep moisture that has been depleted so Montana’s hay producers can start rebuilding the drought depleted hay stocks across the state.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Seasonal Precipitation Outlook issued January 19, 2023, gives some hope for spring moisture with predicting a 46 percent probable chance for above normal precipitation for February through April throughout the state. Those in production agriculture are hoping this forecast will become reality and help break the drought that has been plaguing Montana for far too long.