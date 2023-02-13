March 1 marks the beginning of the license year for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Below are a few reminders and tips about the upcoming license year.
Fishing licenses: 2022 fishing licenses expire on Feb. 28, 2023. Anglers cannot buy a new fishing license until March 1. Licenses purchased on or after March 1, 2023, will be valid through Feb. 29, 2024.
General licenses and permits: General licenses, such as fishing, conservation, upland bird, general deer, general elk, etc. can be purchased starting March 1 at any license providers but permit and special license applications can only be completed online at www.fwp.mt.gov or at FWP offices. Starting March 1, hunters can buy and apply for all their permits and special licenses for the year.
MyFWP app: Download the MyFWP app to your smartphone ahead of the license year! 2022 was the first year that this app was available, and users are excited to see what this year brings. The app gives an instant recall of all general items held, including fishing, conservation, upland bird, bow and arrow, migratory bird etc., and if you choose, you can get your carcass E-tags on your phone as well. A large-scale survey completed by app users in 2022 showed over 4 of 5 stars review for the app. Users were asked to suggest improvements, and several new functions and services are planned to make the app even better. Go to https://fwp.mt.gov/myfwpapp to learn more.
Boat validation decals: When folks come in to purchase their licenses, this would be a good time for watercraft owners to pick up their new stickers for the upcoming season. The old three-year validation decals expire Feb. of 2023. These stickers are free and can be picked up at an FWP office. Watercraft owners need to have their watercraft registration to provide information such as their MT number and the year, make and model. Owners should make sure the vessel is registered in the current owner’s name if it was recently purchased or changed hands. Decals can also be ordered online at https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/boatDecals. Please make sure to follow the directions and that mailing addresses are current.
Upcoming application deadlines:
Feb. 15--Smith River Permit
March 23--Upper Missouri River Paddlefish harvest tag (white tag)
April 1--Deer and elk permits, and non-resident big game combinations
May 1--Moose, sheep, goat, bison
June 1--Deer B, elk B, antelope