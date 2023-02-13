FWP logo

March 1 marks the beginning of the license year for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Below are a few reminders and tips about the upcoming license year.

Fishing licenses: 2022 fishing licenses expire on Feb. 28, 2023. Anglers cannot buy a new fishing license until March 1. Licenses purchased on or after March 1, 2023, will be valid through Feb. 29, 2024.