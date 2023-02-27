“I was most excited about putting myself out there and finding something that fit me,” Kelsie Jaeger said about applying for her new job.
That job is a complex and busy one: Train Coordinator and Assistant to the Executive Director at the Lewistown Chamber of Commerce. Jaeger started in her new position January 4, which meant she just missed running the Polar Express on the Charlie Russell Chew Choo, but she’s already working on train logistics for when the weather warms up.
“I’m looking forward to train season,” Jaeger said. “We’re finalizing the schedule and posting it in the next week or two.”
Jaeger, who came to Lewistown from Kalispell in 2005, worked some odd jobs before taking her new job, while also caring for her two daughters, Sophie and Amanda, with her husband Matt.
“I finally found one that stuck and that I enjoy,” Jaeger said. “Thank goodness for a good support system.”
Along with her family, Jaeger said her first couple months on the job have been much easier thanks to some help from her boss, Chamber Director Candyce Shirey.
“Candyce has been really helpful,” said Jaeger. “She knows the job and knows the train and she was just thrown into doing those things, so she’s been helping me do both.”
The two have been working together to plan and coordinate a variety of events, while also taking care of the less notable details of administering the Chamber of Commerce and the Chew Choo.
“I’m hoping train season goes well and that everyone is satisfied,” she said. “I’m looking forward to our events. We found a pyrotechnic technician, so we’ll have fireworks for July 4 this year. Then there’s Chokecherry and welcoming back new Chamber members and signing new members up.”
It’s more than enough to keep her occupied for 40 hours a week. Working that full schedule, Jaeger said, has been the biggest challenge in her new job. Fortunately, she is finding a lot to enjoy amidst the business and busy-ness.
“Things are going great,” Jaeger said. “My favorite part of the job is working with the public.”
Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.