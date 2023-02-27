“I was most excited about putting myself out there and finding something that fit me,” Kelsie Jaeger said about applying for her new job.

That job is a complex and busy one: Train Coordinator and Assistant to the Executive Director at the Lewistown Chamber of Commerce. Jaeger started in her new position January 4, which meant she just missed running the Polar Express on the Charlie Russell Chew Choo, but she’s already working on train logistics for when the weather warms up.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.