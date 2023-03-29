School is new this year for Winnett’s Charlie Johnson.
Charlie Johnson is in her first year at Winnett schools. The ninth grader had attended school at Ross since kindergarten, but that rural school only goes to eighth grade, so this year Charlie started in the fall at Winnett.
So far, she is enjoying it, especially basketball, where she plays as a point guard.
When she is not out helping her dad with calving, Charlie loves to read. At school she’s in a book club, which is reading a book about mindsets — how changing the way you think can change the way you look at things. She also enjoys reading romance books, watching movies and working on jigsaw puzzles.
This semester Charlie is taking classes in technology, English, World history, algebra, weight lifting and biology. Out of all of those, math is her favorite class.
While math might be her favorite class, Charlie said there are “too many” options for her to settle on a college major just yet.
“I’m interested in agriculture, but I also might consider a military career,” Charlie said, adding that her aunt and uncle were in the military so it runs in the family.
At home on the family ranch, Charlie has many animals to take care of. One of those is her horse named Sunshine, who is 8 years old.
“She kind of follows me around like a yard pet,” Charlie said.
Of course there are the cows — the family raises Angus cattle, and calving started this month, which means everyone is very busy. The ranch is “mostly” recovered from the Lodgepole Complex fire of a few years ago. The fire burned some of their fields and fences.
There are also six dogs, including a Chihuahua named Whiner and a dachshund named Baby. Those two are the only two allowed inside. There’s an old cat too, named Ross.
Charlie’s folks are Melody and Daniel, and she has an older brother who lives in Wisconsin.
