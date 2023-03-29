Winnettt Spotlight Charlie Johnson

Ninth-grader Charlie Johnson moved to Winnett School at the start of this school year.

 Photo by Deb Hill

School is new this year for Winnett’s Charlie Johnson.

Charlie Johnson is in her first year at Winnett schools. The ninth grader had attended school at Ross since kindergarten, but that rural school only goes to eighth grade, so this year Charlie started in the fall at Winnett.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.