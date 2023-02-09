A roundup of small news items from Central Montana
Lewistown School Board meets MondayThe Lewistown School Board of Trustees will meet for a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. in the Lincoln Board Room, located at 215 7th Avenue South in Lewistown.
Items on the agenda include a superintendent’s report; approval of minutes and claims; and several individual items, including awarding a bids for fire alarm systems at the elementary schools, approving the superintendent contract, and approving a resolution calling for an election.
A full agenda can be accessed at
SMDA and SMDC to meetThe upcoming joint Snowy Mountain Development Authority and Snowy Mountain Development Corporation board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. in the SMD conference room located at 507 West Main Street in Lewistown. Zoom is available by request to info@snowymountaindevelopment.com. The agenda will include include approval of minutes, financials, discussion on the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, and staff reports. The meeting is open to the public.
Trails committee to discuss grantsThe Lewistown Trails Coordinating Committee will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. at the Civic Center.
Items on the agenda include: Overview on the trails/maintenance; maps and brochures in kiosks; trails system events/Creekside; cameras at Creekside update; internet access for kiosk at Creekside; flashing beacon grant/installation update; paving grant update; and watering update.
TBID board to meet TuesdayThe Lewistown Tourism Business Improvement District No. 1 (TBID) board will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. in the Snowy Mountain Development Corporation Conference room and by Zoom.
Items on the agenda include a presentation on request for assistance by Fergus Wrestling Club; financial report, approval of minutes, bylaw update approval; and a Glacier Country marketing proposal.
The meeting is open to the public.
St. James to hold pancake supperSt. James Episcopal Church will observe Shrove Tuesday with a pancake supper open to the community on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All are invited to enjoy pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, coffee, and tea at the St. James Parish Hall, located at 502 West Montana Street in Lewistown.
Shrove Tuesday is celebrated the day before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, as it was the custom to use up all milk, eggs, and fat in a household since these were not allowed in the strict fasting of Lent. The ingredients were made into pancakes, a meal which came to symbolize preparation for the discipline of Lent.
There is a small cost for the supper, which will benefit Heart of Montana Farm in the Dell.