A roundup of small news items from Central Montana

LPS to hold free preschool clinicLewistown Public Schools, in conjunction with the Central Montana Learning Resource Center Cooperative, E.C.I.., and Head Start, will be sponsoring a free preschool clinic at the school for children ages birth to prekindergarten on Friday, March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Central Montana Headstart, located at 25 Meadowlark Lane. Children ages 3-5 years will have their hearing, vision, speech/language and development screened. The Ages and Stages Questionnaire will be administered to children birth to 5 years to help gauge the child’s development and potential problems. At the conclusion, results of all applied screenings and interpretation of the questionnaire will be discussed with the parents.