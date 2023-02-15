A roundup of small news items from Central Montana
LPS to hold free preschool clinicLewistown Public Schools, in conjunction with the Central Montana Learning Resource Center Cooperative, E.C.I.., and Head Start, will be sponsoring a free preschool clinic at the school for children ages birth to prekindergarten on Friday, March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Central Montana Headstart, located at 25 Meadowlark Lane. Children ages 3-5 years will have their hearing, vision, speech/language and development screened. The Ages and Stages Questionnaire will be administered to children birth to 5 years to help gauge the child’s development and potential problems. At the conclusion, results of all applied screenings and interpretation of the questionnaire will be discussed with the parents.
Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to see that their children take part in this screening to identify possible problem areas for their child. Appointments can be made by calling Central Montana Headstart at (406) 535-7751.
Ranch succession stories to be presented Feb. 21A “Perennial Roots” event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Petroleum County Community Center in Winnett, beginning at 5 p.m. The event will discuss ranch succession stories, lessons learned, and ideas for transitioning ranch management and decision making by the Lee family from Judith Gap, the Hammond family from Malta, and the Mannix family from Helmville.
There is a suggested donation for the event and supper is included. Onsite childcare is also provided. To register, go to ranchstewards.org/events or RSVP with Kendall Wojcik at (406) 580-7960.