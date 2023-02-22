A roundup of small news items from Central Montana
Birders to plan 2023 field tripsMembers of the Lewistown Birding Bunch will meet Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. in the Lewistown Public Library meeting room to plan field trips for the 2023 season. Bring your ideas and your calendars.
Anyone who is interested in birds is encouraged to attend. Call Cathy Moser at 538-4813 if you would like more information about LBB or birding in Central Montana.
LPS to hold free preschool clinic
Lewistown Public Schools, in conjunction with the Central Montana Learning Resource Center Cooperative, E.C.I.., and Head Start, will be sponsoring a free preschool clinic at the school for children ages birth to prekindergarten on Wednesday, March 1, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Central Montana Headstart, located at 25 Meadowlark Lane. Children ages 3-5 years will have their hearing, vision, speech/language and development screened. The Ages and Stages Questionnaire will be administered to children birth to 5 years to help gauge the child’s development and potential problems. At the conclusion, results of all applied screenings and interpretation of the questionnaire will be discussed with the parents.
Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to see that their children take part in this screening to identify possible problem areas for their child. Appointments can be made by calling Central Montana Headstart at (406) 535-7751.
Donations sought for after-prom party
Planning is underway for the traditional all-night party to be held following Fergus High School’s junior/senior prom. This year’s prom will be held Saturday, April 1 at Central Feed Grilling Company, with the party to follow at Fergus Fieldhouse.
All Fergus 11th and 12th graders are invited to attend the after-party, which will be held from 12:30-3:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. The party is coordinated by the parents of the current junior class, including securing donations, purchasing prizes, arranging for security, and providing food and a variety of fun activities. The party is funded by a combination of contributions from area businesses and a $10 donation collected from the family of each student who plans to attend the party.
Junior class parents are currently contacting area businesses to request support. If you would like to contribute to the cause and have not been approached, please call or text After-Prom Party Committee Chairperson Svetlana Kunau at (406) 366-3290. Donations are needed by February 23 so prizes may be purchased in time for the event.