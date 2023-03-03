Story Highlights

In 2021, the Community Cupboard spent $13,386 on food. In 2022, that cost was $59,618. 

While surging grocery prices take a larger and larger bite out of consumers’ wallets, the situation creates a double whammy for those agencies providing food to those in need.

The rising cost of food — up more than 11% in the past year — means non-profit social service groups are paying more while simultaneously seeing more people in need of food assistance. On top of that, over the past year the number of charitable donors, especially those making smaller gifts, fell 17%, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

Deb Hill can be reached at reporter@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.