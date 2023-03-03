While surging grocery prices take a larger and larger bite out of consumers’ wallets, the situation creates a double whammy for those agencies providing food to those in need.
The rising cost of food — up more than 11% in the past year — means non-profit social service groups are paying more while simultaneously seeing more people in need of food assistance. On top of that, over the past year the number of charitable donors, especially those making smaller gifts, fell 17%, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy.
The impact is creating a budgetary nightmare for non-profits attempting to provide food to those in need. Both the Central Montana Community Cupboard and the Council on Aging are affected.
According to Community Cupboard Treasurer Megan Bartel, the amount the organization must spend on food has more than quadrupled in the past two years.
In 2021, the Community Cupboard spent $13,386 on food; last year the cost was $59,618. So far, in the first two months of 2023, the organization has spent nearly $15,000 buying groceries, compared with just under $7,000 for the same months last year.
“In addition to increased food costs, we’ve also seen an increase in number of families/individuals visiting the food bank,” Bartel told the News-Argus in an email. “In January of 2022 we served 309 individuals; in January of 2023 we served 381.”
Bartel said donations, while not quite keeping pace with the rising price of food, are close.
“We have an incredibly generous community,” she said.
Tony Gies, volunteer with the Community Cupboard food bank, sums up the situation this way: “Donations are down some, prices are up a lot and we have more people needing help.”
Gies, who volunteers to pick up food donated by, or purchased from, local grocery stores, has seen the impact of higher food prices first hand.
“The grocery stores give us a discount on food we purchase, but even with that, we are paying much more than we used to,” Gies said. “For example, I just bought 31 dozen eggs at $3.80 per dozen. We used to pay $2.49. Sugar is up a dollar a box. We buy about 120 pounds of butter which lasts us about 2.5 weeks, and that’s running about $4 a pound.”
Gies said the Community Cupboard receives donated milk that is nearing its “sell by” date free from local grocery stores.
“I just went down to get milk and they didn’t have much, only two crates. They didn’t have milk last time either,” he said.
If the Cupboard doesn’t receive enough in free products, they are forced to purchase the rest.
“Last year we spent about $60,000 on purchased food. I don’t know if we can keep this up,” Gies said.
Dale Pfau, executive director of the Council on Aging, said he’s also feeling the pinch.
“We used to spend about $1,000 a week on food stuffs, and now it’s costing about $1,300 for the same thing,” Pfau said. “We also are seeing more people coming in for congregate meals.”
“Since COVID, we [the Community Cupboard] are way up in the number of people we serve,” said Gies. “I think we have almost doubled the amount of food we’re giving out, by weight.”
Neither the Community Cupboard nor the Council on Aging have changed the criteria for who qualifies for food; what has changed is the number of people who need assistance.
The situation is dire for social service non-profits across the state.
Lauren Jarrold is director of operations for North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish.
“Our services reach households across Flathead, Lincoln, and Glacier counties,” Jarrold said. “Through the last year we’ve experienced a 75% increase in pantry visits, while simultaneously experiencing a decrease in grocery store rescue, and the end of nearly all pandemic-related assistance. To meet the growing need we have been forced to purchase more food, specifically produce, meat, and milk. As a result, we have far exceeded our planned food budget.”
Jarrold said the need to purchase more food at higher and higher prices has put a huge strain on her budget. She said one product, milk, is a good example of the situation food banks across Montana are facing.
“We strive to have milk available for all households. We do this through a combination of grocery store rescue milk, donated milk through pandemic relief efforts, and purchased milk. In 2021 we only needed to purchase 1,400 gallons of milk and it cost $2.78 a gallon. In 2022 we purchased 7,186 gallons and it cost up to $3.58 a gallon. That’s a $22,000 increase in milk expenses alone,” she said.
Despite the budget impacts, local organizations continue to try and meet the needs they see and hear about every day.
“We never turn anyone down,” said Louise Gies, who also volunteers at the Community Cupboard. “We serve all ages. If someone is having to make a choice between paying their utility bill or eating, they can come here. We give them six visits in six months but if they need more, we can figure out a way to do it. We go by the size of the family with how much food we give them, and we try to give them three to seven days worth. Most of the people we see really need help. Most are trying to make ends meet, but failing.”
At the Council on Aging, Pfau has partnered with Catholic Family Services out of Billings to provide food boxes for his clients.
“The people who qualify get one box of food per month, and there’s a lot in it — cereal, cheese, milk, beans, canned goods,” Pfau said. “We are currently giving out 85 boxes a month. They are heavy, so we deliver some of them using our buses. We tell everyone to unpack them item by item, rather than trying to lift the whole box.”
Pfau said some of those who get food boxes through the Council on Aging also use the Community Cupboard for protein foods and other necessities.
Both organizations rely on donations and volunteers to create a food safety net for Fergus County residents. The learn more, contact the Central Montana Community Cupboard at (406) 535-2015 or the Council on Aging at (406) 535-7486.