A controversial bill sponsored by Dawson County Representative Robert Phalen, House District 36, has passed out of the House and is waiting to be scheduled for hearings in the Senate. The intent of House Bill 234 is to make it illegal for school staff to “display or disseminate obscene material to minors.”
Phalen said he wants to revise existing Montana law, which exempts those working at schools, libraries and museums from prosecution for giving obscene material to minors.
“I wanted to do something to protect our youth. I have 10 grandsons and one granddaughter, and I want them to grow up in a society that allows them to be children. That’s why I brought this bill,” Phalen said.
However, after a hearing at the House Judiciary Committee drew strong opposition, Phalen said he was told his bill was going nowhere unless he agreed to remove museums and libraries.
The amended bill now only applies to employees of public schools, who, should the bill pass, would be subject to the penalties outlined in Montana law, including fines and jail time if found guilty of providing obscene materials to minors.
What about local control?
Lewistown Superintendent of Schools Thom Peck said he agrees with Phalen on the ultimate goal.
“First off, we are parents too,” Peck said. “We don’t want obscene materials being given to our kids.”
That’s the reason, Peck said, the district already has policies and procedures for dealing with how materials are selected for study and for school libraries, as well as processes for getting parents involved.
“We have policies and procedures for how materials are approved, and there are processes in place if parents have concerns,” Peck said. “These are posted on our website, under the School Board Home tab. We have an elected school board whose members decide whether or not something is suitable.”
Peck said he felt the purpose of electing board members locally was to provide local control, as opposed to state control, of what the schools are doing.
“Who should decide,” Peck asked. “Isn’t it better if it’s done locally?”
Peck said he invites members of the public to come to the schools and school board meetings to learn first hand what is being discussed and read, before they believe rumors that show schools in a bad light.
“People should come and see what’s going on,” he said.
School Board Chairman Doreen Heintz said she felt the legislature was overreaching with HB234.
“We have a duly elected school board along with approved school policies. Those are there to protect our students,” Heintz said.
Heintz pointed to a recent complaint by parents regarding a book assigned in an English class.
“The parents brought their concerns to the English Department, which stood behind the curriculum. Then it went to the school administrator, then to the school superintendent and now to the school board for review,” Heintz said. “A committee of the Board met with the parents. That’s how the process works.”
Heintz said she had faith in the Lewistown school staff, including school librarians.
“We have a library in every school. Our librarians do a great job of selecting materials appropriate for grade levels. They find books that appeal to a wide range of students. Don’t forget, kids can go on the internet and find anything, and we should be concerned about the books in our school libraries? I trust our librarians.”
A number of questions raised during hearings on the bill remain unanswered, including whether the original law the bill seeks to modify was intended to deal only with the commercial sale of obscene materials, and whether the state definition of obscene applies to any of the examples of classroom materials discussed in the hearings.
House Bill 234 passed the House on Feb. 9 and was transmitted to the Senate, where it has yet to be scheduled for a hearing. The revised text of the bill is available at https://leg.mt.gov/session/, search by bill number HB 234.