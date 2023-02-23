A controversial bill sponsored by Dawson County Representative Robert Phalen, House District 36, has passed out of the House and is waiting to be scheduled for hearings in the Senate. The intent of House Bill 234 is to make it illegal for school staff to “display or disseminate obscene material to minors.”

Phalen said he wants to revise existing Montana law, which exempts those working at schools, libraries and museums from prosecution for giving obscene material to minors.

Deb Hill can be reached at reporter@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.