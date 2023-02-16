With debates around "obscene material" heating up in the Montana legislature, the Lewistown Public Schools Board of Trustees discussed a parental complaint surrounding a book used in a past reading assignment at its regular meeting Monday night. The board also approved two bids for fire alarm systems related to the elementary bond passed last year and approved a superintendent’s contract for next academic year.
Jason and Robin O’Neal appealed their concerns about a reading assignment given to their 14-year old child in a previous academic year. The O’Neals said they had brought their concerns to the attention of the Fergus High School staff and had a conversation with the school’s former principal, who, according to the O’Neal’s, told them he did not remember any offensive scenes at the time, but the family had not seen any progress with their appeal.
The book in question, “Blind Your Ponies” by Stanley Gordon West, centers around a basketball team in small town Montana. The O’Neals objected to the book’s depiction of consensual sex.
“This is about the kids, not about what the teacher wants to teach or the administration’s desire to defend its staff,” Robin said. “I’d ask the board to consider this issue from the perspective of a naive 14-year-old who was made to feel very uncomfortable.”
“We’re not advocating censorship, we just don’t want kids being exposed to questionable themes,” Jason added. “I know the teacher wanted to inspire a love of reading. The books should stay in the library, but not the classroom… Kids shouldn’t be reading books where sex is presented so callously and carelessly.”
Board member Kris Birdwell apologized that the O’Neals felt they needed to bring this issue before the whole board.
“I read the book and would be willing to have a discussion about it - it’s hard to deal with issues like this in a board setting,” Birdwell said. “That falls on us, we dropped the ball… I want to talk this through and see if there’s a solution.”
Birdwell, along with board member Whitney Brady, agreed to reach out to the O’Neals and to the teachers to try to set a meeting to address the matter.
The board was pleased both bids for fire alarm systems, which combine to cover all three of Lewistown’s elementary schools and Lewistown Junior High School, came in under budget. The budget for LJHS and Lewis and Clark Elementary’s new systems, for instance, was set at $350,000, while the bid from Summit Fire and Security, which was awarded both bids, came in at just over $267,000.
By a 3-2 vote, the board also approved a new superintendent’s contract for the 2023-2024 academic year. The one-year contract will raise the position’s salary from $116,000 to $120,000. Board members Birdwell, Jeff Southworth, and Chair Doreen Heintz voted in favor of the new contract. Board members Brady and Zane Fulbright voted voted against it.
In other business…
- Business Manager Rebekah Rhoades shared the latest budget projections for the 2023-2024 academic year. While there are still some remaining variables, including health insurance costs and bills making their way through the Montana Legislature, both the elementary and high school budgets will likely face a shortfall. Without a voted levy, the elementary budget would be around $83,000 in the red, while the budget for the high school, which cannot hold put a levy to a vote this spring, is projected to face a $150,000 deficit.
- A member of the public asked the board about rumors of students “who think they’re cats” in Lewistown Public Schools. The board informed him there are not any such students, nor are there litter boxes for students in the bathrooms.
- With LPS music teacher Rachael Grensten in attendance, the board approved a new music curriculum for grades K-12, which will bring the district’s curriculum into line with national and state standards. Birdwell thanked the music curriculum committee for its hard work.
