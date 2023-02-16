With debates around "obscene material" heating up in the Montana legislature, the Lewistown Public Schools Board of Trustees discussed a parental complaint surrounding a book used in a past reading assignment at its regular meeting Monday night. The board also approved two bids for fire alarm systems related to the elementary bond passed last year and approved a superintendent’s contract for next academic year.

Jason and Robin O’Neal appealed their concerns about a reading assignment given to their 14-year old child in a previous academic year. The O’Neals said they had brought their concerns to the attention of the Fergus High School staff and had a conversation with the school’s former principal, who, according to the O’Neal’s, told them he did not remember any offensive scenes at the time, but the family had not seen any progress with their appeal.

