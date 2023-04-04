Downtown parking is under discussion at the City as complaints about vehicles parked too long are on the rise again.
“We are currently looking at doing a code revision regarding parking violations,” said City Manager Holly Phelps.
Phelps explained the current code doesn’t address the consequences of failure to pay parking tickets, for example, and could use more detail about parking enforcement.
“When we had parking meters downtown, we had a ‘meter maid’ who checked for violations. Now it is up to code enforcement, and we just need to clean up the language in the City code,” she said.
Phelps said most of the complaints the City receives about downtown parking have to do with violations of the two-hour limit.
“If we give a parking ticket and the person appeals it, how can we prove they were parked for more than two hours,” Phelps asked. “If we can’t prove it, the court will throw it out, which they should do. We need to make sure our process is clear.”
Code Enforcement Officers Brad Doney and Ann Hauser are the ones tasked with responding to parking complaints.
“We respond if there is a complaint,” Hauser said. “Often someone tells a business owner that a car has been parked ‘since 8 a.m.’ and then the business owner calls us. I don’t know how long the vehicle has been there, so when I get the complaint call, I go chalk the wheels. Then I go back in two hours, and if it is still there, I write out a ticket.”
Hauser said downtown businesses with a lot of employees add to the parking dilemma.
“If their staff is asked not to park in front of the business, then they might be parked in front of another business, and that business may complain,” she said. “Having more businesses downtown is good, but it can create parking problems.”
Hauser said those who work downtown are often aware of the two-hour rule, and have a routine they follow to move their vehicles every 120 minutes.
“Most just keep moving and then, if I get a complaint, I need to re-mark the vehicle and wait another two hours,” Hauser said. “You feel like you are chasing people around all day.”
Hauser said more public parking lots might help solve the problem, but downtown Lewistown doesn’t have many of those.
Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.
Reporter
