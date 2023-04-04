Parking signs

Three separate signs at the corner of Main Street and 3rd Avenue pose a riddle for drivers in downtown Lewistown. The City Commission is once again attempting to find a solution to the city’s parking problems.

 WILL BRIGGS Reporter

Downtown parking is under discussion at the City as complaints about vehicles parked too long are on the rise again.

“We are currently looking at doing a code revision regarding parking violations,” said City Manager Holly Phelps.

