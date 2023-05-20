After 38 years as the City of Lewistown Parks and Recreation director, Jim Daniels is retiring. Over the years his job has expanded, and now includes management of 85 acres of City parkland, over 20 miles of City trails and several large recreation facilities, such as the pool and D’Autremont Softball Complex.

Handling all of that, plus overseeing the Civic Center and City leagues is a big, big job.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.