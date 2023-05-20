After 38 years as the City of Lewistown Parks and Recreation director, Jim Daniels is retiring. Over the years his job has expanded, and now includes management of 85 acres of City parkland, over 20 miles of City trails and several large recreation facilities, such as the pool and D’Autremont Softball Complex.
Handling all of that, plus overseeing the Civic Center and City leagues is a big, big job.
Daniels, however, has a philosophy that has helped him through the years: “You are never above cleaning toilets or mowing grass. It’s important to show you care.”
In the beginning
Daniels arrived in Lewistown in 1985, fresh from being City Parks and Rec director in Glendive.
“I moved here hoping I’d have a chance at the job here, since my friend and mentor Barney Berger was retiring. The job at that time was 3/4 time for the City and 1/4 time running the elementary Physical Education program in the schools during the school year. Then in the summers I was full time at the Civic Center. It was really like having three jobs,” Daniels recalled.
With college degrees in recreation and health/physical education, Daniels planned for exactly this kind of career. And, for the most part, he has loved it.
“My whole life has been parks and recreation, physical education and coaching,” he said.
Of course, no one knew just how large the job would become back when Daniels first took it on. It now includes everything from overseeing watering and mowing of park lawns to finding lifeguards for the pool to clearing snow from trails in the winter to figuring out how to refinish the original Civic Center gymnasium floor one more time.
“A wise person once told me it’s better to do a few things and do them well than to spread yourself too thin,” Daniels said, adding, “I guess I didn’t really take that to heart.”
Putting smiles on faces
However Daniels is quick to point out that he hasn’t done all this — can’t, in fact, do it — by himself.
“This community has been unbelievably good about helping to build a lot of great recreation facilities. So many people have helped over the years,” he said.
And despite sometimes being spread a little too thinly, he’s been happy.
“When I see people out recreating, smiling and laughing, that’s why I do it. It’s important for our physical well-being, mental well-being, overall well-being. My biggest joy has been to see the smiles on kids’ faces when they are out there participating and having fun,” he said.
Creating more options for that is what drives Daniels.
“I never wanted to see a Johnny or a Sally standing on the outside looking in. I wanted to have as many kids as possible inside participating,” he said.
He has enjoyed seeing the change in public perception of parks and recreation.
“Now when people move here, or think about moving here, they ask, ’what facilities do you have,’” he said. “Look at the trail system. It is so well used now, and during COVID it really showed its value. You have all ages, adults, kids, strollers, kids on bikes on those trails.”
That’s what Daniels is most proud of and what he will miss the most after the end of the month.
“I’ll miss seeing all the people. I’ve gotten to know all kinds of kids through the years. I’ll miss seeing their smiles,” he said.
Future plans
Although, in true Daniels fashion, he isn’t giving up all his positions all at once.
“I’ll still coach Fergus basketball for a while, and umpire baseball, and I’ll just be a phone call away for the new director, Lisa Langbehn,” he said.
Still, Daniels can expect a little more time to do the things he loves, such as golf.
“I’d like to see if I can golf a little better. I love to hike, especially across the Snowys. We’ll do a little traveling to see the kids and grandkids who live out of state, and who knows…I might even play a little pickle ball,” he said, adding, “We really love Lewistown.”
Of course Daniels has a list of people and organizations he wants to thank for their help, including decades worth of volunteers, the mayors, council members and board members he’s worked with over the years, the schools and City departments such as public works, fire and police.
“In a small community, you rely on other people to get things done,” he said. “That’s just how it is. This community has been so good to work with.”
He also credits support from his wife and family for his success.
“I was gone so often, and I was able to do that because of my family’s support,” he said.
May 31 is Daniels’ official last day as City parks and recreation director.
After that, he will be leading a new cheer: R-E-T-I-R-E-D.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.