Petroleum County Courthouse

The Petroleum County courthouse as it sits in Winnett. County voters will have the choice of whether to change their county’s form of government in September.

 Photo by Deb Hill

For nearly 80 years Petroleum County has had a county manager. In September Petroleum County voters will decide whether to move to a different form of government and do away with the manager position.

In 1925, Petroleum County was carved out of then-much-larger Fergus County, the last of the 56 Montana counties to be established. Since 1944, Petroleum County’s government has included three commissioners and a county manager. It is the only county in Montana with a county manager, according to Dan Clark of the MSU Extension Local Government Center.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.