For nearly 80 years Petroleum County has had a county manager. In September Petroleum County voters will decide whether to move to a different form of government and do away with the manager position.
In 1925, Petroleum County was carved out of then-much-larger Fergus County, the last of the 56 Montana counties to be established. Since 1944, Petroleum County’s government has included three commissioners and a county manager. It is the only county in Montana with a county manager, according to Dan Clark of the MSU Extension Local Government Center.
Now change is in the air. Petroleum County commissioners will ask the voters whether or not the county should keep its existing structure or move to a charter form of government.
If voters decide to make the change, Petroleum County will be only the fourth county in Montana to adopt a charter. The other three are Butte/Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, and Fergus.
Sig Pugrud, chair of the Petroleum County Commission, explained the reasoning behind the proposed change.
“We’ve had a number of county managers over the years, some who stayed in the position quite a while. But in the last 15-20 years, we’ve gone through six or seven managers. We are a small county with a limited budget, so we’ve been having different county employees handle the duties of the county manager, but it’s too much. The sheriff did it for a while and the treasurer, but they have their own jobs. Adding the county manager duties, which is basically to manage the entire county…it’s too big a load.”
Pugrud said she and her fellow commissioners worried about continuing to repeat a process that isn’t working well, which led to the idea of changing Petroleum County’s form of government.
“We brought in Dan [Clark] and he walked us through the options,” Pugrud said. “In January we held a Town Hall with Dan and the public to see what people thought about moving to a charter form of government. If we do this, then instead of having a county manager, the commissioners will oversee the work of the county’s departments.”
Pugrud said the commissioners realize this will mean more work for them. Currently none of the three is taking a full salary; only getting reimbursed for travel and meetings.
“We’re not naive,” she said. “We know this will add to the work of the commission. We may need to hold more meetings and be in the office more. But if we look at other counties with small populations like ours, their commissioners are able to do it. If they can handle it, so can we. We will just need to step up.”
Pugrud said the commission has scheduled an election to hear from the county’s residents on Sept. 12. If the proposal passes, it would take effect Oct. 1.
“I think long term this is the best way for us to go. Having a team of the commissioners and the staff will make a stronger operation than one person doing it all,” she said.
