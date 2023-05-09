With the grand opening of the new Petroleum County Community Center in Winnett taking place recently, residents of Montana’s least-populated county can look forward to yet another project: the restoration of the Petroleum County Courthouse.
A boost to the restoration project arrived earlier this month in the form of a $10,000 grant from the Foundation for Montana History, a nonprofit that raises money for history and preservation projects across the state. That money, the maximum amount that could be awarded to any one project, will go toward the restoration of the courthouse’s skylight, which has been boarded up for decades.
“There’s going to be a conference room under the skylight, so it’ll be really nice,” said Laura Nowlin of the Winnett ACES (Agricultural Community Enhancement and Sustainability), a group dedicated to “creating opportunities that benefit agriculture, conservation, and our community” that has been helping Petroleum County through the grant process.
The funding for the skylight restoration is a smaller, albeit significant, part of the overall courthouse restoration process. New office space will be added downstairs, while the upper level of the courthouse will be converted into four apartments.
The larger renovation project has been in the works for years, with the Montana Department of Commerce awarding a grant for a preliminary architectural report on the building in January of 2021. According to Nowlin, restoring the entire courthouse will cost around $1.75 million, and $1.6 million has already been raised for the project. Funding has come from a number of sources.
“The Central Montana Foundation has given some funding for the larger project,” Nowlin said.
In addition, over a million dollars in grant funding from the state government. have also already been procured or are on their way to procurement. The Montana Department of Commerce awarded the project a Community Development Block Grant for $600,000 for the new upstairs apartments last year.
Meanwhile, House Bill 12, which allocates money from the state’s Historic Preservation Grant Program, has passed both houses of the legislature with veto-proof majorities. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Hopkins (R — Missoula) contains nearly $500,000 for the Petroleum County Courthouse project. As of Wednesday afternoon, HB 12 was in the final preparations process for the governor’s signature.
With the funding goal nearly reached, Nowlin said a request for qualifications has gone out for contractors interested in working on the restoration project. Work, however, would likely not start for another year.
“We anticipate a late winter start next year,” Nowlin said.
The courthouse, originally called the Winnett Block, was built in 1917 and is the only surviving structure associated with Water Winnett, who also built a house and a store in the area. Winnett, a Canadian rancher who was adopted into the Sioux tribe, petitioned for a post office in town, thereby paving the way for the town of Winnett to become an official town.
Aside from the obvious benefits of adding office space and additional housing to boost the Winnett community, Nowlin is excited about the intangible benefits of getting the courthouse back into shape.
“This is putting a piece of our heritage back into use,” she said.
