With the grand opening of the new Petroleum County Community Center in Winnett taking place recently, residents of Montana’s least-populated county can look forward to yet another project: the restoration of the Petroleum County Courthouse.

A boost to the restoration project arrived earlier this month in the form of a $10,000 grant from the Foundation for Montana History, a nonprofit that raises money for history and preservation projects across the state. That money, the maximum amount that could be awarded to any one project, will go toward the restoration of the courthouse’s skylight, which has been boarded up for decades.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.