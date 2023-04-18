America’s fastest growing sport is gaining traction in Central Montana, where a group of pickleball enthusiasts has plans to transform the Symmes Park tennis courts this summer.
Although pickleball has bee around for over 50 years, it’s just been in the last decade or so that its popularity has soared. Invented in 1965, the sport is something akin to table tennis played on a court with a wiffle ball and paddle, and is attracting players from all walks of life.
In Lewistown, pickleball players meet for daily matches at the Civic Center during inclement weather and at area tennis courts in the summer months.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said player Karen Sweeney. “There’s a social aspect to it and it’s good exercise.”
Sweeney is one who never envisioned herself as a player, but now routinely competes five days a week.
“I was invited to come try it, and I wasn’t sure because I’m not a real athletic person,” she said. “But I had a lot of fun right from the start, and it wasn’t that hard to learn it.”
Sweeney is now part of an informal group of players working with the City of Lewistown to re-purpose the nearly abandoned Symmes Park tennis courts.
“We hope to have enough funding to start renovating the courts this summer,” Sweeney said.
Mike Pallett, another pickleball enthusiast, said the group received permission from the City Parks and Recreation Commission for the renovation.
“The pavement on the courts just needs patching where the old lines for the tennis courts were,” Pallett said. “Then we can lay the pickle ball court markings right on top of that.”
Because pickle ball courts are smaller, being only 44 X 20 feet, six can fit in the space now occupied by four tennis courts. In addition to new court striping and new nets, the group also plans to enclose all four sides of the court with fencing.
“We’ve applied for three grants and we should know by May whether we were successful,” Sweeney said, adding the group hopes to raise $80,000.
“Most of that, close to $60,000, is for the improvements, but we also want to have at least $20,000 in a permanent endowment for future maintenance,” Sweeney said.
Player Lois Shelden said she thinks the investment is good for local families, and even people traveling through the area may benefit.
“This is a sport that is inexpensive to start, and fun at any level. All ages can do it, because it’s easy on the body,” she said. “A lot of our snowbirds play in Arizona, or wherever they spend the winter, and in the summer, players from elsewhere are passing through Lewistown.”
Local player Debbie Hill said she enjoys the game with her grandson, who is 10.
“It’s easy to learn the rules, so it’s very much a family thing,” she said. “A lot of snowbirds play, and they’ll be returning soon. I think this facility will be well used.”
Sweeney said, in addition to grant funding, the group is hoping to receive donations to help with the planned construction.
“We can take donations, which are tax-deductible, through the Central Montana Foundation,” Sweeney said. “Those who contribute $500 or more will be listed on a donor sign installed at the facility, and we are also giving naming rights for larger donors for fences, fences, courts or the entire facility.”
For more information, contact the group through the Facebook page "Lewistown Pickleball."
