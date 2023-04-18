America’s fastest growing sport is gaining traction in Central Montana, where a group of pickleball enthusiasts has plans to transform the Symmes Park tennis courts this summer.

Although pickleball has bee around for over 50 years, it’s just been in the last decade or so that its popularity has soared. Invented in 1965, the sport is something akin to table tennis played on a court with a wiffle ball and paddle, and is attracting players from all walks of life.

