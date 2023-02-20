The Snowy Mountain Development Regional Port Authority discussed workforce development and community lead pipe testing at its bimonthly meeting Thursday morning.
Dani Buehler of Accelerate Montana, a nonprofit affiliated with the University of Montana to facilitate business growth and worker training across the state, offered public comment that the organization had received a grant from the state of Montana to provide “rapid workforce development” opportunities, which can help employers get more out of employees and workers gain skills for either their current or next job. Buehler asked the board to support her organization for trainings in the Lewistown area. In response, Carly Wheatley, Deputy Director of Snowy Mountain Development Corporation, said the port authority is fortunate to partner with the organization, particularly with the lack of higher education institutions in Central Montana.
The board also received an update on a technical assistance grant that had been filed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for community-wide lead pipe testing. The E.P.A. had responded that the study could not be conducted until 2027, but SMDC’s Brownfields Redevelopment Director Cathy Barta is attempting to move that timeline up.
- SMDC Executive Director Sara Hudson laid out the port authority’s proposed 5-year comprehensive economic development strategy, which included the strengths of and challenges facing Central Montana. Among the group’s proposed priorities were the completion of Central Montana Medical Center’s cancer center, the expansion of Wheatland Memorial Healthcare center, the completion of the Broadway and Crowley Flats apartments in Lewistown, and work on the Harlowton Railyard transformation. Without a quorum at the meeting, the plan could not be voted on.
- Abby Majereus, Food and Agriculture Development Center Director at SMDC, told the board she is continuing to look at value-added production opportunities for ag producers in Central Montana, as well as wind and solar opportunities for farmers and ranchers.
