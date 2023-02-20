The Snowy Mountain Development Regional Port Authority discussed workforce development and community lead pipe testing at its bimonthly meeting Thursday morning.

Dani Buehler of Accelerate Montana, a nonprofit affiliated with the University of Montana to facilitate business growth and worker training across the state, offered public comment that the organization had received a grant from the state of Montana to provide “rapid workforce development” opportunities, which can help employers get more out of employees and workers gain skills for either their current or next job. Buehler asked the board to support her organization for trainings in the Lewistown area. In response, Carly Wheatley, Deputy Director of Snowy Mountain Development Corporation, said the port authority is fortunate to partner with the organization, particularly with the lack of higher education institutions in Central Montana.

