Clearing roads

As road crews worked to clear Lewistown's city streets, electrical crews worked quickly to restore power to Central Montanans after a winter storm caused power outages across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

 Photo by Will Briggs

Power has been restored across Central Montana after heavy snowfall and high winds hit the area Tuesday night into Wednesday as part of a late-season winter storm.

Customers of several different electricity providers, including Northwestern Energy and Fergus Electric Cooperative reported outages Wednesday before crews were able to restore power throughout the day and into the night.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.