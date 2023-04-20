As road crews worked to clear Lewistown's city streets, electrical crews worked quickly to restore power to Central Montanans after a winter storm caused power outages across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Power has been restored across Central Montana after heavy snowfall and high winds hit the area Tuesday night into Wednesday as part of a late-season winter storm.
Customers of several different electricity providers, including Northwestern Energy and Fergus Electric Cooperative reported outages Wednesday before crews were able to restore power throughout the day and into the night.
“Everything that we need to have on is on right now,” Bret Ophus, Assistant Line Superintendent for Fergus Electric said Thursday afternoon. “We had everyone’s power back by about 12:30 or 1 o’clock last night.”
An outage map on NorthWestern Energy’s website Thursday afternoon showed only one customer in the Denton area still without power. Jo Dee Black, Public Relations Specialist for NorthWestern, confirmed that crews had restored power across the region.
“It was just that really thick, heavy, wet snow that caused the outages,” Black said. “Under the right conditions and temperatures, you can get very heavy snow sticking to everything, including trees, which can lead to branches damaging lines, and power lines themselves, which causes the lines to sag.”
Black reported no damage to any structures in Fergus County, adding that some electrical poles were damaged near Roundup, meaning outages in that area continued as of Thursday afternoon.
“It was definitely an issue trying to get around and get around people stuck on highways and roads,” Ophus said. “We’d pull them out and then they’d pull us out.”
“Travel conditions made things more difficult,” Black said. “We have local crews in Lewistown, but the highway between Great Falls and Belt was closed for a while Wednesday.”
NorthWestern customers reported outages Wednesday morning in the Lewistown area, as well as around Denton, Geraldine, Stanford, Roundup, and Melstone. Fergus Electric kept a running tally of the areas power had been restored to throughout the day Wednesday. A tree had damaged a power line along Denton Highway, with outages reported in the Lewistown area, as well as near Winnett, Judith Gap, Denton, and Grass Range.
Opus previously told the News-Argus Wednesday that outages just kept popping up throughout the morning.
“They’re just rolling in left and right,” he said Wednesday.
Both Ophus and Black said Central Montanans had exercised great patience during the outage.
“Everything worked out and we were able to get everything that was thrown in front of us finished. We appreciate our members’ ability to wait for power to come back on and give us time to do our job,” Ophus said. “They know where they live and what they have to do to get by until we can fix things.”
“There were some weather-related challenges like soft roads underneath the snow and ice and those kinds of conditions make it tough for our equipment and our crews to get to the places they need to be,” Black said. “Our customers are always patient and express their appreciation for our crews and that really goes a long way.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.