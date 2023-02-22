About 1,300 Fergus Electric Cooperative members were without power as the mercury dropped below zero early in the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 22. According to an email from Fergus Electric General Manager Carson Sweeney, members in the Carter's Pond, Hanover, Hilger, Roy, and Winifred areas were affected beginning at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.
"Fergus Electric Cooperative Linemen and NorthWestern Energy Linemen were immediately dispatched to assess the outage and restore power," said Sweeney, who noted the outage was caused by a broken electrical conductor four miles south of Winifred. "In this instance we aren’t sure what caused the conductor to break. Cold temperatures are likely the cause but as it was dark, cold, and windy our crews focused on quick repairs."
Power was restored to the majority of members by 4 a.m. and was restored in stages to the Winifred area around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Sweeney said members were very gracious and supportive of Fergus Electric Cooperative employees as they worked through the bitter cold temperatures to restore power.
"I appreciate the patience and trust our members have in us as we worked safely to understand the extent of the outage and coordinate an appropriate response," said Sweeney.
With windchill values forecast to -30 degrees Wednesday and Thursday nights this week, Sweeney said, as always, the organization is committed to restoring power quickly.
"We received many thanks for our efforts in restoring power during this cold winter storm," Sweeney noted. "Our hard working employees are dedicated to a quick response to safely restore power during harsh weather conditions."
While Sweeney added most of their members slept through the entire ordeal, with calving season in full swing, many ranchers were hard at work completing night checks on animals.
"They certainly were aware of the outage and knew our crews wouldn’t rest until power was restored," said Sweeney. "Our members are quite familiar with preparing in advance for cold Montana temperatures and winter storms. Fergus Electric has an excellent proactive maintenance program but mother nature has a way of keeping all of us humble."