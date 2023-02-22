Fergus Electric lineman

A Fergus Electric Cooperative works on a power line during a past winter. Fergus Electric was able to quickly restore power to approximately 1,300 members overnight Wednesday as the temperature dipped below zero. 

 News-Argus file photo

About 1,300 Fergus Electric Cooperative members were without power as the mercury dropped below zero early in the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 22. According to an email from Fergus Electric General Manager Carson Sweeney, members in the Carter's Pond, Hanover, Hilger, Roy, and Winifred areas were affected beginning at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. 

"Fergus Electric Cooperative Linemen and NorthWestern Energy Linemen were immediately dispatched to assess the outage and restore power," said Sweeney, who noted the outage was caused by a broken electrical conductor four miles south of Winifred. "In this instance we aren’t sure what caused the conductor to break. Cold temperatures are likely the cause but as it was dark, cold, and windy our crews focused on quick repairs."