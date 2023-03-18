Janeaux side

Fergus County Commissioners are considering purchasing the building at the corner of Fourth and Janeaux to house the county's health department. 

 Photo by Katherine Sears

Fergus County commissioners heard a presentation about precinct boundary changes from Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek at a public meeting Wednesday.

Tucek explained there are three precincts that will have boundary shifts due to a requirement that no precinct be split between two legislative districts. With the redrafting of legislative boundaries completed, Tucek must align Fergus County's precinct boundaries.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.