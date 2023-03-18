Fergus County commissioners heard a presentation about precinct boundary changes from Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek at a public meeting Wednesday.
Tucek explained there are three precincts that will have boundary shifts due to a requirement that no precinct be split between two legislative districts. With the redrafting of legislative boundaries completed, Tucek must align Fergus County's precinct boundaries.
Tucek said she had met with the commissioners and explained changes in each of their commission districts, which were required in order to ensure the population in each district is within 1.5% of the other districts. The new commission district boundaries will be approved through a resolution at a future commission meeting.
No members of the public were in attendance at Wednesday's meeting to comment on the proposed new boundaries.
No one was present to comment on the proposed purchase of a building, either. The building would house a new, combined office for all of the county’s health services.
Presiding Officer Ross Butcher said the County has plenty of time before the commissioners must approve the expenditure. Butcher said the building in question, at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Janeaux Street, will be gutted to create a blank slate for remodeling to meet the needs of the County Nurses Office and Family Planning.
“That building has about 6,000 square feet on the first floor,” Butcher said. “There is plenty of room to develop a clinic plus a conference room. The property includes parking lots and a garage. I feel it’s a pretty good option with the funds we have in hand, including the cost of the remodel.”
Butcher said the property will be inspected next week, and, following the inspection, an appraisal will be done. By law the County cannot purchase the property if it does not appraise for the asking price.
The building purchase will be discussed with the Fergus County Community Council and at the March 23 Commission meeting.
The commissioners also approved a resolution to request distribution of funds from the Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability program.
“The money comes out of fuel taxes,” Butcher said. “We are applying for about $130,000, all of which will be used to pay for crushing gravel to put on County roads.”
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.