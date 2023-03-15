As a result of the adoption of new boundaries for Montana’s House and Senate districts, a few Fergus County precinct boundaries also must change.

Precinct Janel Tucek Mug

Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek

According to Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek, the county is required by law to align precinct boundaries with the new legislative boundaries set by the Districting and Apportionment Commission. Starting when the final map of new legislative boundaries was sent to the Secretary of State’s office, Tucek has 45 days to fix boundary issues.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.

Tags