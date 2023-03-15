As a result of the adoption of new boundaries for Montana’s House and Senate districts, a few Fergus County precinct boundaries also must change.
According to Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek, the county is required by law to align precinct boundaries with the new legislative boundaries set by the Districting and Apportionment Commission. Starting when the final map of new legislative boundaries was sent to the Secretary of State’s office, Tucek has 45 days to fix boundary issues.
“We can’t have a precinct that is split between two legislative districts,” Tucek said.
Following that rule, three Fergus County precinct boundary lines must be moved to conform to the new legislative map.
One of those affects residents of King Colony and a handful of other neighborhoods near Moore.
“They were in Precinct 14, but now they will be in Precinct 3,” Tucek said. “Those voters used to vote in Moore; now they will be voting in Lewistown.”
A similar situation exists in Precinct 16, where voters used to vote in Denton but with the new boundaries, will now vote in Winifred.
“It doesn’t affect that many people but it does mean a few voters will have to vote in a different location than they used to,” Tucek said.
Some voters near Hilger will see a line change, but will still vote where they always did.
“These voters are now in Precinct 12; they used to be in Precinct 3,” Tucek said. “It will affect those in Brooks and surrounding areas. But they will still vote in Lewistown like they did before.”
Tucek said the process for making these changes is complicated by the short timeline.
“I have to have it all finished in 45 days,” she said. “We will hold two public hearings. One is this week on Wednesday and the next one will be at the next commission meeting. The commissioners need to review the population changes within their districts, and we’ll hear from the public on the proposed precinct lines. We have a couple of resolutions for the commissioners to pass; then we need to submit files to the State Library. They will load it in to the digital map and let us know if we need new splits.”
“Splits” refers to the boundaries of overlying districts. Every precinct is divided —split— by multiple boundaries marking fire districts, school districts, special districts, wards, commission districts and other political boundaries.
Tucek must also send cards to all affected voters to make sure they understand the new precinct lines.
“I only have until April 7 to get it all done,” she said, adding that all County clerks and recorders are going through the same process right now. “It’s a lot of steps that must be followed.”
Those wishing to learn more or comment on the new precinct boundaries will get their first opportunity this afternoon at the County Commissioner meeting, 5:15 p.m. in the commissioners’ office on the second floor of the courthouse.
