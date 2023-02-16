MSU Extension Pesticide Education Program to host programs for Pesticide Applicators

The Montana State University Extension Pesticide Education Program (MSU PEP) and participating Extension offices are coordinating multiple training opportunities for pesticide applicators in 2023. This includes the Initial Private Applicator Tour in late March and the Urban Pesticide Education Tour in April. Additionally, the Hill and Richland County Extension offices will be hosting Initial Private Pesticide Applicator Trainings this spring.