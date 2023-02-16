MSU Extension Pesticide Education Program to host programs for Pesticide Applicators
The Montana State University Extension Pesticide Education Program (MSU PEP) and participating Extension offices are coordinating multiple training opportunities for pesticide applicators in 2023. This includes the Initial Private Applicator Tour in late March and the Urban Pesticide Education Tour in April. Additionally, the Hill and Richland County Extension offices will be hosting Initial Private Pesticide Applicator Trainings this spring.
Initial Private Applicator Trainings
These seven-hour training opportunities are for individuals desiring to learn more about pesticides, while qualifying for a Montana Private Applicator license. A private applicator license allows individuals to apply restricted use pesticides on land they own, rent or lease for the purpose of growing an agricultural commodity. Recertifying applicators may also attend the entire event for six private applicator credits. Each program covers integrated pest management, pesticides in the environment, pesticide safety and toxicity, pesticide law, calibration of pesticide spray equipment, the private applicator license and reading the pesticide product label.
View Initial Private Applicator Training details online including location and agendas. Fees listed below are for the event and materials only. If attendees desire a private applicator license, they must pay a license fee that varies by district.
Tuesday, March 21: Lewistown, Lewistown Eagles Club, 124 W. Main St. Registration encouraged by March 15 with walk-ins welcome. To register contact Cody Ream at (406) 535-3919 or cody.ream@montana.edu. There is a fee and lunch is provided.
Wednesday, March 22: Billings, MetraPark 4-H Building, 308 6th Ave. North.
Thursday, March 23: Hardin, Big Horn County Fairgrounds, 118 Sawyer Loop.
Thursday, April 6: Stanford, Stanford City Hall, 102 Central Ave. Registration encouraged by April 5th with walk-in's welcome. To register contact Katie Hatlelid at (406) 566-2277 or Katherine.hatlelid@montana.edu. Free with lunch provided.
Friday, April 14: Havre, 4-H Chuckwagon, 1676 US Route 2.