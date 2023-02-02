Farm Forum 2023

Colton Dombroski of LandTrust discusses agritourism at the Farm Forum at the 2023 Montana Winter Fair

 By WILL BRIGGS | Reporter

The Montana Winter Fair may have suffered some winter-related difficulties, but those who were able to attend the event’s annual Farm Forum heard a variety of ideas about how to participate in the growing ‘agritourism’ (or agricultural tourism) industry.

Speaking at the forum were Helena-area producers Scott and Louise Stoner, Central Montana native and operator of the Montana Bunkhouse Jessi Olsen, Dava Stenberg of the Double Mill Iron House in McCloud, Mont., and Colton Dombroski of LandTrust, a recreation access network. Each speaker shared ideas about attracting visitors to ag lands and, in so doing, creating an additional revenue stream for farmers and ranchers.

