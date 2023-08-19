USE LIKE A PULL QUOTE

While some herds of pronghorn are known to migrate between summer and winter ranges, herds in Central Montana are some of the least migratory in the state. This probably means they have all the resources they need right here. Which begs the question: why are local antelope numbers down?

Speeding across Central Montana’s plains is an enigma called the pronghorn antelope. But it’s not an antelope at all. Instead it is the sole remaining member of the Antilocapridae family of hooved mammals, a family that flourished in North America before and during the Ice Ages; then dwindled until only the pronghorn was left.

Named for its large horns, each of which sports a forward-facing prong, today’s pronghorn antelope, Antilocapra americana, represents 28 million years of evolution, making it extremely well suited to the prairie habitat.

