Two veterans of WWII were recently honored for their service with unique one-of-a-kind quilts. The red, white and blue pieces were created by local quilter Cherrie Pearsall.
“I’ve been doing this for a while, and I’ve made 15 or more of these quilts for veterans,” Pearsall said. “I focus on the older veterans.”
In December, accompanied by several members of Lewistown’s American Legion Post 16 Honor Guard Pearsall visited Marine Corps veteran Charles W. Buck to wish him a happy 99th birthday, and presented him with his “Quilt of Valor.”
According to American Legion Vice Commander John Koch, who was part of the ceremony, Buck performed duties as an infantry and reconnaissance team member in the South Pacific during WWII.
To celebrate his upcoming 97th birthday, Navy Veteran Fred Schell was given his “Quilt of Valor.” As a Seaman Second Class, Schell served as a combat team member in the Central and South Pacific.
“It’s amazing how many WWII veterans we still have in the small community of Lewistown,” Koch said. “It’s nice to see them honored like this.”
Pearsall said each quilt takes her between 15 and 20 hours of work.
“I decide on the fabrics and patterns. Then I cut out the pieces, sew them, quilt them and bind each quilt,” she explained, adding, “I try to pick a pattern I think makes sense for the individual veteran.”
Pearsall said she lived on military bases as a civilian for 30 years and taught at a military school
“The military are so important for our country and those who served need to be recognized,” she said.
Pearsall said she regularly receives requests for quilts. Those who might like one should contact the American Legion.
