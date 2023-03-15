It shouldn’t cost that much to have internet access.
That’s what Grass Range rancher Michael Delaney thinks, which is why, despite spending nights in his barn calving, he recently started an online petition drive.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It shouldn’t cost that much to have internet access.
That’s what Grass Range rancher Michael Delaney thinks, which is why, despite spending nights in his barn calving, he recently started an online petition drive.
The petition at Change.org has over 900 signatures from those who would like Mid-Rivers Communications to reconsider their pricing structure.
“I hope if we can get 1,500 signatures, we can get Mid-Rivers to add a more affordable plan for unlimited Internet access,” Delaney said.
Delaney said he finds it ironic that his family has had to switch to satellite access even though the Mid-Rivers cable runs by his house.
“I have blazing fast fiber optic cable that is just sitting there unused,” he said. “It was so expensive that we switched to Starlink [satellite internet] instead, and I’ve talked with hundreds of people in the same situation.”
Delaney said his is an average family with young children, and they do not do any gaming or other activities that would use large amounts of bandwidth.
“We’re just streaming for family entertainment, like cartoons for the kids,” he said. “We’re not extravagant; we’re just doing what most families in the nation are doing but we can’t afford Mid-Rivers. I want them to succeed, so I’m hopeful that seeing all these signatures on the petition will get to that.”
Mid-Rivers spokesperson Erin Lutts said the organization serves a huge area, and pricing is something they take seriously.
“Pricing is always an on-going discussion, and there are many, many factors to consider in serving all our members and customers across 30,000 square miles of Central and Eastern Montana,” Lutts said in an email to the News-Argus.
Delaney said he has reached out to Montana senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester, both of whom have been supportive of federal funding initiatives aimed at bringing internet service to rural areas in Montana.
“Right now part of Biden’s infrastructure bill is to get affordable internet to everyone,” Delaney said. “I would like to see more options for families like ours.”
To read Delaney’s petition, go to https://www.change.org/unlimitedmidrivers.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.