Every 10 years the federal government reports new population figures for Montana communities, and every 10 years Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission uses those figures to create new House and Senate district boundaries. It’s a tough job that literally takes years.
Friday evening the 2020 Commission finalized its work, approving a new map that will be sent to the Montana Secretary of State’s office to record the official boundaries for legislative districts.
Since its first meeting in May of 2019, the Commission, consisting of two Republican appointed commissioners, two Democrat appointees and one member chosen by the courts, sought public comment on the process. Many members of the public, as well as many elected officials, responded. The commission received hundreds upon hundreds of comments on just where boundary lines should be drawn.
As the commissioners pointed out many times during public meetings, drawing boundaries to create districts of nearly equal population that are compact and contiguous while protecting minority voting rights and communities of interest is no easy task.
The final map, adopted Friday, gives Republicans a 20-seat majority in the House and an eight-seat majority in the Senate.
Some of the commissioners felt that wasn’t good enough.
“The maps compromise compactness in favor of political outcomes,” said Commissioner Dan Stusek, appointed to the commission by House Majority Leader Brad Tschida. “I’m disappointed that partisanship has driven most of the discussions here.”
Other commissioners disagreed.
“There are no neutral redistricting criteria,” said Commissioner Kendra Miller, appointed by House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner. “To pretend moving lines on a map doesn’t have political consequences is disingenuous.”
Miller said the new legislative districts meet the requirements of compactness.
“Montana is one of the largest states in the country and one of the least populated. Our new districts are more compact than in 29 other states,” she said.
Friday’s vote fell along party lines, with commissioners Miller and Denise Juneau voting in favor of the new maps and commissioners Stusek and Jeff Essmann opposed. Chairman Maylinn Smith, appointed by the Montana Supreme Court, broke the tie with a vote in favor of sending the map to the Secretary of State’s office.
According to Rachel Weiss, legislative research analyst, once the map is sent to the Secretary of State’s office, no further changes can be made to it until the next redistricting effort.
“Once the plan is submitted to the Secretary of State, the commission is dissolved and cannot amend the plan further,” Weiss wrote in an email to the News-Argus.
Weiss said minor changes to boundary lines approved during Friday’s commission meeting have yet to be incorporated on the final map. Once the final map is finished, sometime early this week, it will be made public.
