Redistricting commission meeting

Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Maylinn Smith (left) listens to comments at a recent meeting while staff member Rachel Weiss records.

 Photo courtesy of Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission

Every 10 years the federal government reports new population figures for Montana communities, and every 10 years Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Commission uses those figures to create new House and Senate district boundaries. It’s a tough job that literally takes years.

Friday evening the 2020 Commission finalized its work, approving a new map that will be sent to the Montana Secretary of State’s office to record the official boundaries for legislative districts.

