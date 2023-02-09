The Ackley Lake Club received a strong turnout for the Woodsy Cup Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, Feb. 4. There were 104 contestants participating in the annual event, including 14 children under 12. Sixty fish were reeled in to be weighed and measured. The smallest fish was 11 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds. The largest fish was 19 and 1/4 inches long and weighed 3.25 pounds.

Each child participant received an Ozark Trail soft-sided fishing tackle bag. Other prizes for participants of all ages included cash prizes for the biggest (and even smallest fish) as well as raffle prizes, detailed below.