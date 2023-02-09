The Ackley Lake Club received a strong turnout for the Woodsy Cup Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, Feb. 4. There were 104 contestants participating in the annual event, including 14 children under 12. Sixty fish were reeled in to be weighed and measured. The smallest fish was 11 and 1/2 inches long and weighed 7 pounds. The largest fish was 19 and 1/4 inches long and weighed 3.25 pounds.
Each child participant received an Ozark Trail soft-sided fishing tackle bag. Other prizes for participants of all ages included cash prizes for the biggest (and even smallest fish) as well as raffle prizes, detailed below.
"It was a great day with lots of rainbow trout being caught," said Club Member and Secretary Nancy Epkes, thanking all the volunteers and those who donated to the event for making it happen.
The winners winners this year in the adult category are as follows:
- 1st place: Clara Copperwheat -19 and 1/4 inches, 3.25 pounds, $583 in prize money
- 2nd place: Brandt Lee - 17 and 1/4 inches, 2.187pounds, $292 in prize money
- 3rd place: Dave Snyder 17 and 1/2inches, 2.125 pounds; $146in prize money
The winners this year in the children’s category are as follows:
- 1st place - Emmet Allen - 16 and 1/2 inches, 1.5625 pounds, $58 in prize money
- 2nd place: Olivia French - 16 and 1/4 inches, 1.4625 pounds, $28 in prize money
- 3rd place: Oakley Todd - 15 inches, 1.375 pounds; $14 in prize money
Smallest fish was brought in by Bill Lee (11.5 inches, 0.625 pounds; $50 cash prize)
Raffle prizes and winners
In addition to prize money for the above winners, raffle prizes were donated by the following: Paul and Jeremy Granot, Moore Farmers Oil, Shiptons Big R, Scheels, Oxen Yoke, Sports Center, Roberts Bait and Tackle and TLT Treasures. Lewis Reedy and Sports Center for donated door prizes. Grey Duck Grocery donated $50 for smallest fish caught. The Oxen Yoke made chili for the event.
- 50/50 raffle winner - Richard Granot $229
- $400 Sports Center gift card - Ed Dagel
- $100 Moore Farmers Oil gift certificates - Haugen Walterand Brianna Bergum
- $100 Shiptons Big R gift card- Dana Skoos
- $100 Scheels gift card - Rikki Miller
- $50 Scheels gift card - Mark Wichman
- $50 Oxen Yoke gift certificate- Mark Wichman and Shane S
- Insulated floating bibs - Frank Miele
- $50 Roberts Bait and Tackle - Roy Reinke
- TLT Treasures Agate pendant - Joel Devries
About the Ackley Lake Club
The Ackley Lake Club is a group of dedicated volunteers responsible for the campground and genral improvements at Ackley Lake. They also host a Summer Celebration Fishing Derby. Recently they received approval for a swimming area/boat exclusion zone where they will add a swimming dock.
When Ackley was considered for removal from the list of State Parks, they banded together to create a sustainable mechanism to keep this lake accessible to the public. Largely as a result of the efforts of the Ackley Lake Group, Montana State Parks has kept Ackley Lake on its list and has extended its oversight of the facility.