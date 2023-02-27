As over 10% of Fergus County families struggle to afford to eat, the price of food continues to rise.
According to data from Feeding America (feedingamerica.org), food insecurity in Fergus County affects 10.5% of the population, around 1,170 individuals. Of those, 68% earn less than the threshold for food stamps and other government programs.
That isn’t helped by inflation, which has sent food prices skyrocketing. According to the USDA, as of the end of January food prices were 10.1% higher than a year ago. Some forecasters say prices will be on the rise for the rest of this year, just at a slower rate than in 2022.
When calculating food prices, the USDA uses two categories: Food-at-home, which is food purchased at grocery stores to eat at home, and Food-away-from-home, which is food purchased and eaten in restaurants.
If the portion of food dollars spent on food eaten at home is separated out from restaurant meals, those groceries cost 11.3% more than a year ago.
While the USDA predicts food prices will grow more slowly in 2023 than in 2022, the increases will remain above historic averages.
Worth their weight in gold?
While all types of food saw price increases, egg prices were the most, jumping another 8.5% just last month alone and up an astounding 70.1% from January 2022.
Largely that's due to the impact of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, a deadly disease affecting all types of birds including domestic poultry. The USDA estimates over 58 million birds out of 316 commercial poultry flocks have been lost so far.
“The high price of eggs is affecting other products; anything containing eggs,” said Bridget Demaline, manager of Town and Country Market in Lewistown. “Those prices continue to rise.”
Unfortunately, eggs are not the only foods seeing fairly substantial price increases. Over the past year, according to the USDA, the price of meat has risen 4.7%, dairy products are up 7.2%, cereal and bakery product prices are 12.8% higher, and fats and oils have risen 16.7%.
The price of some products is affected less by their ingredients than by their packaging. For example, the rising cost of drinks in aluminum cans is due to a shortage of aluminum that started during the pandemic when aluminum recycling slowed.
Trying to get the best deal
Demaline said Town and Country was fortunate to have access to several different distributors when searching for the best prices.
“We’re fairly lucky; we can pull from multiple sources,” Demaline said. “But when a distributor raises their prices, sometimes we have to raise ours.”
The good news, according to Demaline, is that the price increases Town and Country is seeing are slowing down.
“It seems to be stabilizing a little. For the first time in quite a while we didn’t see price increases this quarter and for some products there were even price drops,” Demaline said. “Last year at this time we’d already had two large price increases. Now it’s more stable with fewer increases.”
Demaline said Town and Country stores across Montana will meet in April with their main distributor, after which they will know more about the forecast for the rest of 2023 in terms of grocery prices.
Look for a story on the impact of the rising cost of groceries on Fergus County residents in a future issue of the News-Argus.
