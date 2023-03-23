March 21, National Ag Day, saw the Montana Stockgrowers Association launch its first rollover auction at the Lewistown Livestock Auction in Lewistown. MSGA is using rollover auctions to raise funds for its appeal of Bureau of Land Management’s decision regarding American Prairie’s grazing allotments.
The Lewistown rollover auction was the first in a series of auctions to be held at markets across Montana. Each rollover auction will raise funds for the MSGA Advocacy Fund, which allows for a collective voice for cattle ranchers advocating for change and accountability at the state and federal levels.
The fund is currently being used to support the appeal against the BLM decision regarding American Prairie’s grazing allotments. MSGA is in partnership with North and South Phillips Grazing Districts and under the counsel of the Budd-Falen Law Offices LLC in the appeal process.
Todd Olsen, Lewistown rancher, and MSGA board of Director, donated a replacement heifer during the March 21 sale, where Lewistown Livestock Auction had a full schedule that brought buyers together for a bred cow special, all class cattle sale and Rockin L Genetics and Snowy Mountain Angus Bull Sale.
Olsen is passionate about the cattle industry and wants to do all he can to help preserve the industry.
“This is a precedent setting issue for ranching families. We are here today to keep Montana agriculture in production,” Olsen said as he addressed the near capacity crowd at Lewistown Livestock Auction. “This has started out as a North Central Montana issue but will grow into a Western U.S. issue.”
In a rollover auction, the donated animal is put up for auction, purchased, re-donated, and then purchased again until there are no more active bidders. Once the rollover is finished the animal will be sold at auction and the buyer will take possession of the animal. All of the proceeds from each rollover sale and the last bid will go to support the MSGA Advocacy Fund.
Gateway Simmental had the top bid of $2,000 on the first go-round of bidding. Four more rounds of bidding brought in $1,500, $1,000, $700 and $600 before a bevvy of bidders put their name in the hat at $500 and another fifteen people put their name in at $100. Curt and Julie Hartman eventually purchased the Olsen heifer for $2,250.
The rollover auction brought in over $13,000 with donations still coming in through the Lewistown Livestock Auction internet site after the rollover auction was finished.
“MSGA is calling for all who are passionate about the protection and stewardship of Montana lands, heritage, and legacy to please consider supporting these auctions,” said Raylee Honeycutt, Executive Vice President of MSGA. “American Prairie’s American Serengeti concept is a threat to the grassland ecosystem, rural communities, and Montana’s cattle industry.”
If you can’t attend a rollover auction but wish to contribute to the cause, donations can be made at www.protectopenspaces.com. For more information contact Todd Olsen (406) 350-0025 or Monty Lesh (406) 853-1523.
