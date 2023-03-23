Olson heifer Rollover auction

Todd Olsen, a Lewistown rancher donated this ¾ Angus-1/4 Simmental commercial heifer for the rollover auction sponsored by Montana Stockgrower Advocacy Fund to raise funds to support the efforts of MSGA in the appeal against BLM on their decision on grazing allotments with American Prairie.

 Courtesy photo

March 21, National Ag Day, saw the Montana Stockgrowers Association launch its first rollover auction at the Lewistown Livestock Auction in Lewistown. MSGA is using rollover auctions to raise funds for its appeal of Bureau of Land Management’s decision regarding American Prairie’s grazing allotments.

The Lewistown rollover auction was the first in a series of auctions to be held at markets across Montana. Each rollover auction will raise funds for the MSGA Advocacy Fund, which allows for a collective voice for cattle ranchers advocating for change and accountability at the state and federal levels.

