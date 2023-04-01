Bridger Giglio

Fergus County’s sanitarian-in-training, Bridger Giglio, sits in his office on the first floor of the courthouse on Thursday.

 Deb Hill Reporter

Finally…the Fergus County Health District recently hired a new local sanitarian, after using contract sanitarians from other counties for more than a year.

The new sanitarian, Bridger Giglio, will be a sanitarian in training for about a year, working under the licenses of contract sanitarians Barb Kingery and Caleb Peterson.

