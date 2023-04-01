Finally…the Fergus County Health District recently hired a new local sanitarian, after using contract sanitarians from other counties for more than a year.
The new sanitarian, Bridger Giglio, will be a sanitarian in training for about a year, working under the licenses of contract sanitarians Barb Kingery and Caleb Peterson.
“The training ends with a test, and, assuming I pass it, I will then be licensed in Montana,” Giglio said.
Giglio, who previously worked for the Bureau of Land Management and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, has a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Rocky Mountain College in Billings.
“I decided I wanted to try working for the County because, with this job, you are out in the field doing site visits and getting your hands dirty, rather than desk work. I also like living in Fergus County. My family has a ranch near Melstone, so I am close enough to visit,” Giglio said.
While his college work included learning soil science, approving septic systems requires a different way to look at soils.
“This is not so much about the relationship between soils and vegetation, or environmental capacity. Here we are looking at whether the soil will drain fast enough or too fast, and looking at what type of septic system would work best,” Giglio said. “There are new systems that can work on properties that in the past might not have been okayed. For example, there is one that is in a sealed box above ground. It’s interesting learning about the options.”
Giglio said Fergus County is very diverse in terms of elevation and soils and on-site inspections are crucial, which is why having someone located here is important.
“I was just out at two sites last week, and one was mud while at the other the ground was still frozen,” Giglio explained.
Besides septic system approvals, the other part of a sanitarian’s job is health inspections at licensed establishments. That includes schools, restaurants, daycare facilities, senior centers, tattoo parlors and even checking the ice making machines at stores.
“There are a lot of establishments in Fergus County, but I don’t think the workload will be too much,” Giglio said.
Giglio will report to Fergus County Health Department Nursing Director Heather Thom.
“We are happy to have him and excited to get him going,” Thom said.
Giglio’s family, at least on his mother’s side, is from Billings. While he grew up in northern California, Giglio moved to Montana to attend college and has never left. He is named after mountain man Jim Bridger, and says he feels right at home in Central Montana.
“After school I got a job with the BLM in Lewistown and decided I like it here,” he said.
Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.