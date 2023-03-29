Doreen Heintz Mug

Doreen Heintz

The Lewistown school board unanimously approved putting a question on the May ballot asking voters to approve a levy for the elementary school district.

According to budget projections provided to the trustees, the elementary budget is estimated to have a shortfall of $163,564.36 if the levy is not approved. With the levy, proposed at the maximum allowable of 6.2 mills, the shortfall would be $73,854.22.

