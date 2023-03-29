The Lewistown school board unanimously approved putting a question on the May ballot asking voters to approve a levy for the elementary school district.
According to budget projections provided to the trustees, the elementary budget is estimated to have a shortfall of $163,564.36 if the levy is not approved. With the levy, proposed at the maximum allowable of 6.2 mills, the shortfall would be $73,854.22.
“The budget is running short due to all costs going up,” said Board of Trustees Chair Doreen Heintz. “It’s been an eye opener for me to see what the district pays for just basic services such as garbage collection or keeping the lights and heat on.”
Based on claims approved by the board on Jan. 20, the district pays $3,514.09 per month to Republic Services for garbage collection. Each of the elementary schools pays $454.07 monthly and the junior high pays $476.85 per month for those services.
In addition, energy bills are a substantial portion of the district’s budget, Heintz said, pointing to the Northwestern Energy bill approved in January, which totaled $36,111.93.
“For a couple of years the COVID money [ESSER funds] helped, but that’s coming to an end, so we need to prepare,” Heintz said. “With inflation, almost all our costs are going up.”
Funding projections given to the trustees March 13 showed a possible 7% increase in the cost of health insurance for certified staff and a 10% increase for classified staff, plus a 4% increase in pay for classified staff.
Heintz said an elementary levy was made possible due to increased enrollment.
“The amount that can be levied is tied to enrollment,” she said, adding that although projections show the district would still be in the red even with the levy, possible budget savings in some accounts could be used to cover the shortage.
The proposed levy would bring in $89,710.14, and would raise the taxes on a home valued at $200,000 by $16.74 per year.
“It’s always a tough decision to go to the public and ask them to approve a levy,” Heintz said. “Some people say we have enough, but the [funding] formula from the state is not covering today’s costs of running a school.”
Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.