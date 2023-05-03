Even as Lewistown residents rejected a proposed $90,000 elementary levy, voters around the rest of Fergus County approved levies for their school districts, often by wide margins.
Grass Range School District residents voted to approve both their elementary levy of over $27,000, with 89 'yes' votes compared to 59 'no' votes. The district's districts 10-year high school levy also passed, which will raise a total of $52,500 to build, remodel, furnish, and repair or add onto property at the high school. The high school levy received 100 'yes' votes and 53 'no' votes.
Voters in the Moore School District voted to approve both an elementary and a high school levy. The elementary levy, which will raise around $1,700, passed by a margin of 125 'yes' votes to 37 'no' votes. The high school levy of over $16,000 also passed overwhelmingly, with 136 votes in favor and 45 against.
Roy voters approved a levy increase of just over $29,500 for maintaining and operating the school district's general fund. The Roy levy carries with it the steepest tax increase in the county, raising property taxes on a $100,000 home by $37.08. Sixty-two votes were cast in favor of the levy, with 48 against.
School board members elected
Voters across Fergus County also cast their ballots in school board trustee elections.
In Denton, incumbent school board members Scott Buckentin and Heather DeVries won re-election for two three-year trustee positions. DeVries received 151 votes and Buckentin received 140, while Bonnie Stenburg received 80.
Moore voters selected Justin Wichman and Denise Brottem to fill two positions on the school board. Wichman was the top vote-getter with 139, while Brottem received 83 votes. Incumbent Andrea Martin finished third with 79 votes.
In Winifred, Laura Boyce and Bruce Udelhoven won election to two trustee positions. Boyce earned 174 votes and Udelhoven earned 143. Incumbent Matt Wickens placed third with 81 votes.
Winnett voters elected Ashley Obrigewitch and incumbent Charlie Ahlgren to three-year trustee terms. According to unofficial results from the Petroleum County Clerk and Recorder, Obrigewitch received 126 votes and Ahlgren received 112 votes. Challengers Tom Tiarks, Kylie Thompson, and Jean Cave received 67, 62, and 61 votes, respectively.
Grass Range, Roy, Deerfield, King Colony, Spring Creek, and Ayers school districts removed trustee elections from the ballot, with only as many candidates filing as there were open positions.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.