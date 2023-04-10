As Earth Day approaches, one group of local youth and volunteers is hoping to make a difference for both the land and their neighbors in Central Montana.
Lewistown Central Montana Cub Scout Pack 4325 will be collecting donations of food and personal care items outside Town and Country Foods in Lewistown Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds from the collection will go to the Central Montana Community Cupboard.
“This is our big project for the year,” said Den Leader Jenni Stroud. “We’ll hand out slips with requested items from the Community Cupboard at a table by the entrance and there will be a group of scouts and leaders at a table by the exit to collect any donations.”
While interested community members may fulfill the requested donation as they shop, Stroud said people are also welcome to bring donations from home.
“Some people have excess items like shampoo, deodorant, or toilet paper at home,” Stroud said. “We’ll take that too.”
With the event being held on Earth Day, the scouts will also pick up trash in the area around the store.
For the past few years, Pack 4325 has held their Earth Day donation event as a drive-through collection at a different local business. Stroud is hoping the change in location and format will bring about an increase in donations.
“We just wanted to try something new,” she explained. “Hopefully, this will allow people easier access.”
According to Stroud, Pack 4325 has collected around 700 to 800 pounds of food and personal care items in the previous few years.
“Our goal is to donate more than that this year,” she said.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.