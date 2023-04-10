Scouts donations

Members of the Central Montana Scout Club Pack 4325 take a break from collecting donations during their 2022 donation drive for the Central Montana Community Cupboard.

 Photo courtesy of Jenni Gaines

As Earth Day approaches, one group of local youth and volunteers is hoping to make a difference for both the land and their neighbors in Central Montana.

Lewistown Central Montana Cub Scout Pack 4325 will be collecting donations of food and personal care items outside Town and Country Foods in Lewistown Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds from the collection will go to the Central Montana Community Cupboard.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.