Tester farm bill listening photo

Sen. Jon Tester fields constituent concerns for the upcoming renewal of the Farm Bill at a recent listening session in Montana.

 Photo courtesy of Harry Child of Senator Tester's office

As the 118th United States Congress kicks off, Senator Jon Tester is focusing on a couple issues: agriculture and veteran’s affairs.

Last month, the senator held three listening sessions with constituents and local officials to hear their priorities for the Farm Bill, a legislative package that covers a dizzying range of agricultural policies from crop insurance and commodities support to export programs and rural development.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.