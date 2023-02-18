For the past 20 years, Tony and Louise Gies have made volunteering a profession of sorts. Although they would much rather go without the recognition, it’s hard to not notice the couple that has volunteered with just about every organization in town.

Since retiring from the East Coast to Lewistown two decades ago, together the Gieses have clocked nearly 10,000 hours of volunteer work through South Central Montana RSVP (The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.