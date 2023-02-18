For the past 20 years, Tony and Louise Gies have made volunteering a profession of sorts. Although they would much rather go without the recognition, it’s hard to not notice the couple that has volunteered with just about every organization in town.
Since retiring from the East Coast to Lewistown two decades ago, together the Gieses have clocked nearly 10,000 hours of volunteer work through South Central Montana RSVP (The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
“We’re partners,” said Louise. “Even playing cards, Tony won’t play with anyone else.”
The partners have volunteered their time with the Boys and Girls Club, Central Montana Museum, Friends of the Lewistown Library, the Lewistown Art Center, the Fairgrounds, SAVES, ROWL, and with their church. They also dedicate a significant amount of time to the Community Cupboard in Lewistown, which provides food to anyone in need.
“I’m only here one day a week, but Tony is here almost every day,” said Louise. “They call him the meat czar.”
The two said they “just decided” upon retirement that they would volunteer their free time to causes around Central Montana. And they’ve been at it ever since.
“I can’t sit in one place,” said Tony. “It’s gratifying; it makes you feel blessed.”
“I just say yes — the people who ask me to help, I’d do anything for,” said Louise.
While they estimate they each volunteer between 10 and 15 hours per week, the Gieses are quick to point out they aren’t the only ones keeping organizations like the Community Cupboard running. Many people they began volunteering with still volunteer today, though many are getting older.
“We need younger volunteers,” said Louise. ““If you’re 50 years old and retired, why not volunteer? Even if you can give an hour or two hours.”
Both Tony and Louise agree that both the volunteer and those on the receiving end benefit from volunteering.
“You get more out of it than you give, that’s positively true,” said Louise.
For Tony, who is in his 80s, he feels it keeps him moving.
“You also get to meet a lot of different people,” he added. “It makes you feel good.”
Having just celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary, volunteering has also left them with lasting memories together, like a time when they were cooking at the Boys and Girls Club in Lewistown.
“We couldn’t find anything to make, so Tony fried some fish,” Louise recalled. “After the meal, a little girl came up and said ‘Mr. Cook, that was the best chicken I ever had!’ I’ll never forget that little girl.”
With all that volunteering experience, the Gieses also have some advice for those who are thinking about giving their time: spend time doing something you enjoy.
“If you like the library or like to read, help the Friends of the Library,” said Louise.
Tony added, “Look around — you probably know someone who does something — ask them about it.”