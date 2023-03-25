Thursday was the final day for Lewistown School Board candidates to submit filing paperwork with the Fergus County Clerk and Recorders Office. As of 5 p.m Thursday, seven candidates declared their interest in the four open positions.

Three of the positions are currently held by trustees whose terms expire this year. Two of those three incumbents, Kris Birdwell and Doreen Heintz, are seeking re-election.

