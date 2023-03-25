Thursday was the final day for Lewistown School Board candidates to submit filing paperwork with the Fergus County Clerk and Recorders Office. As of 5 p.m Thursday, seven candidates declared their interest in the four open positions.
Three of the positions are currently held by trustees whose terms expire this year. Two of those three incumbents, Kris Birdwell and Doreen Heintz, are seeking re-election.
Incumbent Jeff Southworth did not file for another term.
Birdwell and Heintz will see challenges from John Carlson, Lisa Koch and Randall Ruff. Those five will vie for the three three-year positions.
Due to the recent retirement of trustee Phil Koterba, a new board member must be elected to fill the unexpired portion of Koterba’s term, which is two years. Running for that position are Scott Dubbs and Kevin Hodge.
According to Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek, next Thursday, March 30 is the deadline for write-in candidates to declare themselves.
“Because we have enough candidates to fill all the open positions, no undeclared write-ins will be counted,” Tucek said.
The election for Lewistown School trustees is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2.
Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.