Good news for circus fans: this summer marks the return to Lewistown of the Jordan World Circus.The Central Montana Shrine Club has sponsored the circus for years, but were unable to hold the event during the Pandemic."Now it's back," said Shriner George Dengel.Dengel is particularly excited about the circus because, thanks to the Shriner's support, kids get in free."We will be handing out circus tickets to schools for grades kindergarten through eighth," Dengel said. "We will also have kids' tickets available at the gate."The circus is scheduled to play two shows in Lewistown on Friday, June 30 at the Fairgrounds grandstand arena. Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.