Good news for circus fans: this summer marks the return to Lewistown of the Jordan World Circus.

The Central Montana Shrine Club has sponsored the circus for years, but were unable to hold the event during the Pandemic.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.

Tags