A sign along Big Spring Creek in Lewistown barely avoided becoming completely covered with snow during this week's winter storm. The National Weather Service received reports of 18 inches of snowfall in the city, while the Crystal Lake site in the Snowy Mountains reported 33 inches.
The totals are in from the winter storm that blew through Central Montana this week. As the snow tapered off Thursday, the National Weather Service reported snowfall totals anywhere from the teens to the thirties, depending on location.
“We got quite a few reports,” said Bob Hoenisch, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls. “We don’t have a report from the Lewistown airport, but there were totals of 18 inches in town, some 20 inch totals just south of town, 24 inches at the base of the Snowy Mountains, and 33 inches at the Crystal Lake site up in the Snowies.”
The large amount of precipitation had a major impact on the snowpack at Crystal Lake, which was already above average. The site now has 137% of the normal snow-water equivalent for this time of year,
“This is kind of the peak time of year for snowpack, so 137 percent is pretty significant,” Hoenisch said. “There’s the equivalent of 14.5 inches of water in the snow up there.”
This week’s snow was also heavier than usual, with its weight reflecting a higher water content than mid-winter snow.
“As we go further into spring, there’s more moisture available than there is in the winter, so it’s a lot of weight compared to the snow you’d get in January,” Hoenisch said. “This was more like a 10:1 ratio of snow to liquid, while 15:1 is more usual for January.”
All of that moisture hasn’t quite been enough to remove Fergus County from a drought status as of yet. Hoenisch said that measurement is based on a two-year cycle, meaning the extreme drought of 2021 is still reflected in that status.
“The southern part of the county is still considered ‘abnormally dry’ based on the last two years, this snow will definitely provide a lot of moisture,” Hoenisch said.
After highs in the 30s and 40s Friday through Sunday, Hoenisch expects more spring-like temperatures to return next week.
“We’ll start to get back toward more normal temperatures in the 50s and 60s,” he said.
There is one benefit of the still cool temperatures following the heavy snowfall: a lower probability of flooding from rapid snowmelt.
“There’s no imminent concern,” Hoenisch said. “But there’s a lot of water in the snow up there. It’s something to watch over the rest of spring.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.