A sign along Big Spring Creek in Lewistown barely avoided becoming completely covered with snow during this week's winter storm. The National Weather Service received reports of 18 inches of snowfall in the city, while the Crystal Lake site in the Snowy Mountains reported 33 inches.

The totals are in from the winter storm that blew through Central Montana this week. As the snow tapered off Thursday, the National Weather Service reported snowfall totals anywhere from the teens to the thirties, depending on location.

“We got quite a few reports,” said Bob Hoenisch, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls. “We don’t have a report from the Lewistown airport, but there were totals of 18 inches in town, some 20 inch totals just south of town, 24 inches at the base of the Snowy Mountains, and 33 inches at the Crystal Lake site up in the Snowies.”

