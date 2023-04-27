Get ready to support Central Montana Special Olympics through the annual the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, to be held Friday, May 5.
The event consists of members of law enforcement completing a bike and run from Eddies Corner into Lewistown to benefit Central Montana Special Olympics athletes.
The event will begin at Eddies Corner at 9 a.m., with law enforcement biking and running from there and carrying the torch in to Lewistown. Central Montana Special Olympics athletes will be waiting at Kiwanis Park in Lewistown, where the torch carriers will meet them as they head down Main Street in to town. At each block a new athlete will carry the torch until they reach Car Quest, where they will end the run and meet for a BBQ of hot dogs, chips, sides, and drinks.
The public is welcome to cheer on the athletes as they carry the torch through Lewistown.
According to the Law Enforcement Torch Run website, "Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions, and into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional and World Games. Annually, more than 100,000 dedicated and compassionate law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope,” symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe."
