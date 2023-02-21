Winnett Spotlight Carlee Loberg

Carlee Loberg switched to Winnett School during the pandemic and likes it so well, she decided to stay there.

 Photo by Deb Hill

One of the unexpected consequences of the pandemic is that Carlee Loberg found out how much she likes attending a small school.

Carlee, whose folks live in Lewistown, was in sixth grade when the pandemic caused many area schools to switch to online classes.

