One of the unexpected consequences of the pandemic is that Carlee Loberg found out how much she likes attending a small school.
Carlee, whose folks live in Lewistown, was in sixth grade when the pandemic caused many area schools to switch to online classes.
Carlee, it turns out, is not a fan.
“Taking classes online is kind of boring,” the now-eighth grader said.
But an option presented itself: Carlee’s aunt lives in Winnett and arrangements were made for Carlee to live with her aunt and attend Winnett school.
“I like this school better,” Carlee said. “There’s more opportunity to do things at a small school and it’s easier to fit in.”
That’s why, even after schools went back to in-person learning, Carlee continued to be a Winnett Ram, living outside of town on the Browning ranch.
As an eighth grader, Carlee is taking English, life science, math, Montana history and tech education. She is contemplating a future career in animal science, perhaps focused on equine therapy.
She also plays on the volleyball and basketball teams. Of the two sports, she enjoys basketball a little bit more, and really likes Coach Vic Westphal.
When not in class or on the court, Carlee likes to help out on the ranch, where she feeds cows and puts out salt, mineral blocks and cake. The family raises Angus cattle, and has recently started calving, so there is plenty of work to go around.
“I take care of our many, many goats,” Carlee explained. “The goats are trained to go in the barn at night, and then we let them out in the morning. That keeps them safe from coyotes.
Carlee also likes to ride horses around the ranch. Her favorite is a bay quarter horse named Rally.
“I like to ride up on the ridge where you can see everything,” she said.
Carlee’s folks and her older brother Colin live in Lewistown, but they come out to visit regularly, and sometimes Carlee goes back to visit them. But more and more she said she is feeling like the Winnett community is her home.
Deb Hill can be reached at reporter@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.