SPOTLIGHT: Hunting tops 'play list' for Winnett sixth grader

If Winnett 6th grader Bodie Lund could go anywhere, it would be on a hunting trip. Photo by Deb Hill

Bodie Lund loves to hunt, especially on his family's ranch. If he was given the opportunity to go anywhere in the world and do anything, you can guess what he'd choose."I'd go hunt a bunch of different places for a bunch of different animals," Bodie said.He especially likes hunting antelope, which come onto the family ranch at certain times of year.The active sixth grader has been a student at Winnett Elementary since second grade, and said he generally likes the school, especially classes that don't require sitting for long periods of time.Bodie's favorite class is physical education with teacher Miss Grant, and, if hunting is not an option, he also greatly enjoys playing football.The oldest of five, Bodie finds plenty to do on the family ranch about 2 miles east of Winnett. The ranch includes cows, horses, goats, dogs and cats. "The cows are fun to work," Bodie said. "I like calving."The family started calving last month.The goats are mainly used to control weeds.The dogs and cats are mostly pets. The dog contingent includes a mini Aussie, a McNabb and a mini Aussie/McNabb mix. There are two house cats, Sunny and Howdy, and two barn cats.Bodie's family includes three brothers and a sister, and his parents, JR and Katie Lund.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.