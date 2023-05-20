Lilly Thingelstad

Moore ninth grader Lilly Thingelstad enjoys creative writing and math.

 Deb Hill Reporter

Ninth grader Lilly Thingelstad greatly prefers the small school atmosphere at Moore to that of the larger school she previously attended. She said she feels more comfortable with the small group environment, and it is helping her to concentrate on her studies.

This school year she is taking algebra, and is finding math to be her favorite class.

