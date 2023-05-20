Ninth grader Lilly Thingelstad greatly prefers the small school atmosphere at Moore to that of the larger school she previously attended. She said she feels more comfortable with the small group environment, and it is helping her to concentrate on her studies.
This school year she is taking algebra, and is finding math to be her favorite class.
“It’s easy for me to understand it,” she explained.
Lilly is also taking earth science, world history and English, among other subjects.
When not in doing class work, Lilly loves to write, especially adventure stories, using the school computers to work out her plots. She also likes to hang out with her friends and she played on the volleyball team this year.
Her advice to younger students for academic success is simple: Try to get along with your teachers.
At home, Lilly is part of a blended family that includes her mom and stepdad, Talena and Kenton Cripps, along with four stepbrothers, a half sister and a full sister. The family also includes two dogs: Stormy, the dachshund, and Angel, the pomeranian, along with two spotted rabbits named Lola and Missy.
This summer Lilly is planning to visit her bio-dad, who lives in Ronan. Depending how much time she gets to spend there, she may look for a summer job there, or possibly do some custodial work at Moore School.
Eventually Lilly may pursue a career in cosmetology, following in her mother’s footsteps.
“At home my mom lets me dye her hair, and sometimes I do my own also,” Lilly said, adding, “I haven’t really decided yet what I might do after high school.”
For now she said she plans to enjoy the last few days of school and look forward to being a sophomore next year.
