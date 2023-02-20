Joel Warneke Winifred Spotlight

Winifred junior Joel Warneke is making plans to study mechanical engineering in college.

 Photo courtesy of Winifred School

While currently learning how to use many different pieces of equipment in shop class, eventually Winifred junior Joel Warneke hopes to be the force behind designing new machinery.

Joel is considering attending Montana Technological University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering, the branch of engineering that combines engineering physics and math principles with materials science.

Deb Hill can be reached at reporter@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.