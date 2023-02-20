While currently learning how to use many different pieces of equipment in shop class, eventually Winifred junior Joel Warneke hopes to be the force behind designing new machinery.
Joel is considering attending Montana Technological University to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering, the branch of engineering that combines engineering physics and math principles with materials science.
“My dream job after college would be designing farm equipment,” Joel said.
A summer spent working at Torgerson’s, learning some of what it takes to work on big equipment, gave him some insights.
“I feel like there’s some things that could be improved, and I have ideas,” Joel said.
He also has some practical experience using farm equipment on the family ranch south of Winifred.
“That gives me ideas for what could be done better when it comes to machinery,” he explained.
Joel is taking two shop classes this semester, which also get him thinking about how small changes could make equipment more efficient.
In addition to shop, Joel is powering through his core classes, as well as taking accounting and an online class for duel credit through MSU Northern.
And he’s in the Winifred band, where he plays the tuba.
Joel agrees that tuba players are kind of unique.
“Tubas are kind of big,” he said. “They are not for everyone.”
When he’s not working on academics, Joel participates in BPA (Business Professionals of America) and sports (football, where he plays center and defensive end).
He is also active in FFA, and recently attended the Spring Districts, ending up with a first place in Farm Business Management. That first place buys Joel a seat at the State competition.
When not in school, Joel likes to read, especially dystopian fiction (fiction which explores societies in decline) and science fiction. If he has a favorite author, it might be Andrew Peterson, author of the Wingfeather Saga.
Joel also collects model tractors, which he has displayed in his room at home.
“I probably have around 100,” he said. “Most are modern, some are modern replicas of antique tractors. I get them at tractor dealers.”
Seems like a great hobby for someone looking to put their fingerprints on the future design of farm equipment.
