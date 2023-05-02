Spring planting

Cold temperatures and wet weather have delayed spring seeding for most farmers in the Central Montana area, but dry weather and sunshine is in the forecast and planting of spring crops will be underway as soon as the ground is dry enough not to get a tractor stuck in the mud.

 Photo by Kris Descheemaeker

Farmers in the Central Montana area were itching to get into the fields and start their spring planting, but Mother Nature had other ideas. Wet fields have delayed spring planting by several weeks, which has left farmers across the state with concerns for how the crops will fare in the coming growing season.

The optimum time to plant barley in Central Montana has come and gone with the second to third week in April being that sweet spot to get the barley seeded for this area, according to Dave Wichman, retired superintendent at the Central Agriculture Research Center (CARC) at Moccasin and now serving as a crop consultant.

