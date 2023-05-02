Cold temperatures and wet weather have delayed spring seeding for most farmers in the Central Montana area, but dry weather and sunshine is in the forecast and planting of spring crops will be underway as soon as the ground is dry enough not to get a tractor stuck in the mud.
Farmers in the Central Montana area were itching to get into the fields and start their spring planting, but Mother Nature had other ideas. Wet fields have delayed spring planting by several weeks, which has left farmers across the state with concerns for how the crops will fare in the coming growing season.
The optimum time to plant barley in Central Montana has come and gone with the second to third week in April being that sweet spot to get the barley seeded for this area, according to Dave Wichman, retired superintendent at the Central Agriculture Research Center (CARC) at Moccasin and now serving as a crop consultant.
“No wheels were turning in our area and very little fertilizer was spread before the April 18 storm,” said Wichman. “The later you go into the planting season the more potential for yield loss in barley. I have seen barley seeded as late as the first week of June, it’s far from ideal, but doable; but you do have a yield impact.”
Wichman noted that a lot depends on the weather as to how well the crop will fare. Late seeded plants may not have the time to fully develop before the hotter weather prompts the plant to start maturing, and that can cut yield potential.
The ten-day forecast for the Central Montana area is calling for warmer and dryer weather which will help get fields dried out so farmers can get to seeding their spring crops. According to the National Agriculture Statistic Service (NASS) only six percent of barley in Montana had been seeded as of April 23, well behind the five-year average of 15 percent.
Wichman advises producers seeding cereal forage crops on sandy and loam soil types to put phosphorus and sulfur put down with the seed to minimize chances of high nitrate at harvest. Late plantings can put stress on the plant which in turn can produce a higher nitrate content when the plant is cut for forage. High nitrate in forage fed to livestock causes nitrate poisoning and can be deadly.
“Barley and triticale consistently have lower levels of nitrate than oats,” Wichman said.
Soil temperature plays a big role in seed germination according to Jeff Winkler, Madoc Ag Consulting out of Fort Benton.
“Soil temps are running around 43° to 46° F in the Fort Benton, Carter, and Geraldine areas. Peas, lentils, flax and mustard like that temperature, but it could be warmer for canola, durum, spring wheat and barley,” Winkler said.
He explained that by the time the fields are dry enough to get into without getting tractors stuck, the soil temperature should be where it needs to be.
Scouting crops for disease and insects is a good practice, but especially important in later seeded crops.
“Late seeded crops are younger, later in the growing season, so the crop is more susceptible to bug infestations and disease,” Winkler said.
The long winter and late spring can also have an impact on the winter wheat crop seeded last fall. For those crops that had continuous snow coverage for more than 90 days, snow mold or dwarf bunt could be a problem in susceptible varieties, Wichman warned. The NASS April 23 report says 72 percent of Montana’s winter wheat has emerged with winter kill reports due to snow mold coming out of Prairie and Broadwater Counties.
Fergus County Ag Extension Agent Cody Ream has not seen a lot of winter kill, but the winter wheat crop is just emerging. What he is seeing is winter damage to trees around the county. Drought conditions last fall and the long winter has put a lot of stress on fur and evergreens in the area. With the amount of snow that came with the April 18 storm, there was a lot of broken branches on already stressed trees.
With the warming temperatures will come dry fields and the farmers in the area will be working overtime to get seed in the ground. But, the frustration of not getting into the fields because of wet and cold will be replaced with optimism. The drought monitor map for this area shows an improvement throughout the county with 27 percent of the county in the D-0 abnormally dry category while the other 73 percent shows D-1 Moderate drought.
At this time last year, the county was in the D-2 Severe and D-3 extreme categories on the drought monitor map.
