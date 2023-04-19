Snow path

As Central Montanans try to dig themselves out of their homes, electrical crews are trying to make their way to customers to restore power in the wake of a heavy spring storm.

 WILL BRIGGS Reporter

A number of Central Montanans are without power due to a winter storm that rolled through the area beginning Tuesday evening.

Customers of several different electricity providers, including Northwestern Energy and Fergus Electric Cooperative have reported outages thanks to high winds and a reported snowfall of 14 to 18 inches.

Will Briggs