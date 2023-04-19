A number of Central Montanans are without power due to a winter storm that rolled through the area beginning Tuesday evening.
Customers of several different electricity providers, including Northwestern Energy and Fergus Electric Cooperative have reported outages thanks to high winds and a reported snowfall of 14 to 18 inches.
“They’re just rolling in left and right,” said Bret Ophus, Assistant Line Superintendent for Fergus Electric. “The guys are trying to get them fixed as fast as they can.”
An outage map on NorthWestern’s website shows customers without power in the Lewistown area, as well as around Denton, Stanford, Geraldine, Roundup and Melstone. It also includes the disclaimer: “During large outages or severe weather conditions, the data available may be limited, delayed, or not totally accurate.”
Jo Dee Black, Public Relations Specialist for NorthWestern energy, said the storm has taken its toll on their operations across the state.
"This wet, heavy snow and the amount of it that we're getting in Montana is causing power lines to sag and tree branches to break and has caused some damage to the system and some power outages. Crews are out working throughout Montana in the Roundup area, in Lewistown, in Great Falls and up along the High Line, Choteau, and Conrad," she said. "Our crews are out restoring outages as quickly and as safely as possible."
A Facebook post from Fergus Electric Wednesday morning stated outages had been reported in various areas around Lewistown, including to the northwest and south of town, east along Stillman Road, and from Warm Spring Creek to Power House Road. Members of the public are encouraged to be safe around electrical equipment they suspect may be damaged.
"We want to remind people to stay clear from any low or downed power lines," Black said. "Stay as far away from those as possible."