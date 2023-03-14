Fischer Brown and Matt Golik

Fergus junior Fischer Brown (no. 24) and senior Matt Golik (no.12) leap to grab a rebound.

 Matthew Strissel
Team Cheer

The Fergus Golden Eagles sing their school song to the crowd after winning the Class A boys basketball state championship trophy.

Call it revenge. Call it destiny. Call it the result of years of hard work, dedication, and unmatched leadership. Whatever you call it, it’s something pretty special.

The Fergus Golden Eagles boys basketball team capped off a perfect 24-0 season with a state championship victory over the Dillon Beavers, 54-47, on Saturday night at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

Royce Robinson

Fergus senior Royce Robinson takes a jump shot for a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter of the boys basketball state championship game against Dillon.
Fergie no. 1

Fergie the Golden Eagle lets the crowd know that we're no. 1 during the waning minutes of the Class A boys basketball state championship game. The Fergus Golden Eagles defeated the Dillon Beavers, 54-47, for the title.
Fergus Fans

Fergus Golden Eagles supporters cheer as their team sinks a 3-pointer during the Class A boys basketball state championship game at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday, March 11.
Fischer Brown block

Fergus junior Fisher Brown (no. 24) blocks a shot by his Dillon opponent during the state championship game on Saturday night.
Maggie Fulbright

FHS cheerleader Maggie Fulbright (left) celebrates when it becomes apparent the Fergus Golden Eagles boys basketball team will win their first state championship in 44 years.
Student Section

The Fergus High School student section get ready for the Class A state boys basketball championship game between the Fergus Golden Eagles and Dillon Beavers.

Matthew Strissel can be reached at mstrissel@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.