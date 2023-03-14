Call it revenge. Call it destiny. Call it the result of years of hard work, dedication, and unmatched leadership. Whatever you call it, it’s something pretty special.
The Fergus Golden Eagles boys basketball team capped off a perfect 24-0 season with a state championship victory over the Dillon Beavers, 54-47, on Saturday night at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight and it wouldn’t be easy,” Fergus senior Royce Robinson said. “But, I knew we were going to pull out the win. We weathered every storm, every time they went on a run we had an answer right back. We were fortunate enough to get the last run.”
The championship win comes as a bit of revenge after last year, when the Golden Eagles went all the way to the championship game, only to lose on a buzzer-beater shot to Butte Central. This year, the Golden Eagles proved they would not be stopped.
“That was devastating last year,” said Fergus Head Coach Scott Sparks. “The kids played so hard, and we had the lead with 1:30 to go, then Peoples hit that shot, but since the end of last season these kids put in the time. The leadership Royce gave us — he wasn’t going to let us lose.”
This year, the Dillon Beavers defeated Butte Central in the semifinal game, spoiling a revenge championship matchup for Fergus. But it didn’t matter who the Golden Eagles would face in the title game, Fergus knew they were going to win.
“I didn’t really know how to feel about it, to be honest,” Robinson said. “Obviously I wanted to play them (Butte Central) again, we all did, but at the same time we just wanted to beat whoever we needed to get the job done.”
The game started with a tipoff win by Robinson, resulting in a field goal by senior Matthew Golik. Dillon responded with a 3-pointer to take a 1-point lead. That set off a series of back-and-forth field goals by both teams, each gaining a 1-point advantage over the other until the end of the first quarter with Dillon leading, 11-10.
The second quarter started with Robinson getting the layup and extra point for a foul, then junior Fischer Brown sinking a 3-pointer. Halfway through the quarter, Dillon stole the ball, but Brown blocked their shot, gave the ball to Robinson who made a 3 pointer to take a 7-point lead for Fergus.
Dillon responded with a 3-pointer of their own on the next play, then going on a run to be down by 3 points with second remaining in the first half. Dillon hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer at half-court to tie the game, 23-23, going into halftime.
“Honestly, it wasn’t one of our more complete games, but I think we did a good job of answering every run,” Coach Sparks said. “We’d get up by seven, then they’d come flying back and hit that half-court shot at the buzzer. But we never got in a position where we were coming from behind. We were able to answer everything.”
The second half began with a pass from Robinson to Brown for a 3-pointer, but Dillon responded with a steal, breakaway and a layup to again bring the score within one point. Brown and Robinson each made a field goal to make it a 5-point lead for Fergus.
In the final two minutes of the third quarter, Dillon made a 3-pointer, but Fergus responded with a 3-pointer, then Dillon hit another from outside the 3-point line, and Fergus answered with another 3-pointer of their own.
With seconds remaining in the third, Dillon stole the ball and hit a field goal, again with a buzzer-beater, to make the score 36-33 in favor of Fergus.
“There was never really any doubt in my mind we would win,” Brown said. “This team is mentally strong, and that mental strength comes in big time for those clutch moments. We knew we weren’t going to let this one get away from us.”
The fourth quarter began with a huge block by Robinson, who passed the ball to Brown for a 3-pointer. That set off a series of both teams hitting 3-pointers, just like the end of the third quarter, until Dillon made two in a row to tie the game, 39-39.
Fergus senior Gage Norslien then fought for a rebound and a layup, and made big plays defensively to give Fergus a chance at increasing their lead. With two minutes to go in the game, Dillon made two free throws, to make it a 2-point game at 46-44 in favor of the Golden Eagles.
“You can go throughout the course of the game where some guys made great plays,” Coach Sparks said. “Gage (Norslien), I can’t say enough about the hustle plays he made defensively on the boards, Brody (Jenness) was rock solid, Trajan (Sparks) had an early big rebound and a put back off the bench, and Matthew (Golik) gave us great minutes, Maxx came through strong in the end. Our two studs, Royce and Fish, they carried us when we needed it and that’s what leaders like that do.”
With 1:30 to go, Robinson blocked a Dillon shot, stole the ball and Fergus called a timeout to make a gameplan.
“There was a point in that fourth quarter where I looked into Royce’s eyes and I knew we were going to win,” Coach Sparks said. “I’m just so proud of these kids.”
On the next play, Brown attempted a 3-pointer and was fouled. He made all three shots, then added a field goal on the next offensive play. In the final minute of the game, he was fouled thrice more and made four of six. Brown put up 25 points in the championship game while playing through an injured, taped up hand suffered in practice the week before.
“I was trying not to think about it as much as possible and just take a deep breath,” Brown said. “The rim is still 10 feet high, it’s the same as shooting in your back yard.”
Brown made his final free throw with 8 seconds left on the clock and as time ticked down, the Fergus Golden Eagles defeated the Dillon Beavers, 54-47, for their first state championship title in 44 years.
“We never lost any hope,” Robinson said. “We always felt we had a perfect shot to win the game.”
Robinson had 21 points, Norslien contributed 4, Golik 2, and Sparks 2.
After Fergus was awarded their championship trophy, the Golden Eagles fans stormed the court to celebrate with their team. With perfect undefeated seasons for both football and boys basketball, it will likely go down as one of the best sports seasons in Fergus High School history.
“What they’ve done in football and basketball this year, what these guys are accomplishing, I don’t think it’s been done in Fergus history,” Coach Sparks said. “I hope our community is proud of what these kids have done and are enjoying it. It’s something pretty special.”
